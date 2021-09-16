Headline News

Barriers help to keep traffic moving during Commonwealth roadworks scheme

Thursday, September 16, 2021 - 09:51
Hardstaff Barriers has installed more than three miles of its popular MASS barrier in Birmingham as part of an exciting project to create a priority bus route for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

MASS barrierThe leading vehicle restraint system (VRS) manufacturer and supplier installed 5,000 metres of the red and white steel barrier – its largest-ever MASS installation – on the A45 between Heybarnes Circus and Bordesley Circus while widening work is carried out.

Last year, Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) appointed Morgan Sindall Infrastructure to deliver the main construction work for the Sprint corridor.

The creation of the ‘Sprint’ corridor will include new and extended bus lanes, helping to reduce traffic congestion and giving people an alternative to driving. Buses will also be prioritised at junctions, making journeys shorter and more reliable.

Birmingham will host the Commonwealth Games from July 27 to August 7, 2022 at a variety of venues across the West Midlands, bringing nations together in a celebration of sport and human performance.

The MASS barriers with Siteguard fencing, are providing protection for the 80-strong team of road workers who are involved in the ambitious project over the coming months.

The main purpose of the highly visible red and white barrier system is to provide delineation – clearly and safely separating two lanes of traffic while the roadworks are carried out.

Other benefits of the Sprint corridor:

  • more than 1,000 trees will be planted along the route
  • 95 new bus shelters will be built
  • up to 20% of journey times will be saved during peak hours
  • over 30 million journeys a year are likely to take place
  • the region’s economy will be supported
  • help to tackle climate change by reducing vehicle emissions.

Tim Rushton, Commercial Manager at Hardstaff Barriers, said: “This really is an exciting and rewarding project to be part of, which has seen us install our largest ever number of MASS barriers. It has been a pleasure working on this very important scheme.”

