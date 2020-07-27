Renault hits 300,000 milestone in EV sales

Renault has sold more than 300,000 electric vehicles across Europe as it continues to demonstrate its leadership in all-electric models. Renault’s Z.E. range now consists of five different models across both passenger and commercial vehicles including the New ZOE and the All-New ZOE van.
The first Renault electric vehicle was launched in 2010, with continuous sales growth year-on-year, with over 100,000 ZOE models sold in France alone. Despite difficult market conditions, a strong first half of 2020 resulted in sales of the New ZOE increasing by almost 50 per cent compared with the same time period last year with 37,540.
Renault continues to give potential buyers and drivers an opportunity to experience living with and driving an electric vehicle. More than 1,000 New ZOEs were recently purchased by vehicle subscription service Onto, who now have 1,300 models available through its highly flexible and hassle-free service. Meanwhile, Leeds City Council recently took delivery of 122 Renault Kangoo Z.E. 33 models of which will be used for a wide range of council services, as well as being made available to local businesses as part of a new EV Trail Scheme.
New Renault ZOE and All-New Renault ZOE Van
Originally launched in 2012, the third-generation model arrived in early 2020 and features increased power and range, enhanced exterior and interior design and a host of new technologies.
The updated exterior design continues to deliver a distinctive design while the interior features premium materials and finishes throughout for added comfort. It features a new 100kW R135 electric motor and new 52kWh battery, providing enhanced acceleration along with up to 245 miles (WLTP) all-electric range on a full charge. At the same time, a new 50kW DC charging option, will re-charge the battery from zero to 80 per cent capacity in just one hour and ten minutes.
The New ZOE is more user-friendly thanks to its revised interior featuring a fully customisable 10-inch TFT instrument cluster and availability of Renault’s EASY LINK 9.3-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment system. A suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) feature on New ZOE, delivering added convenience and safety, while recycled interior materials and a refined design deliver a modern look and feel, both inside and out.
Based on the ZOE car, the All-New ZOE Van benefits from the same advanced powertrain, meaning a powerful 52kWh battery and 80kW R110 electric motor resulting in a WLTP range of up to 245 miles on a single charge. This makes it ideal for urban journeys with stop-start traffic, and a perfect fit for tasks such as multidrop deliveries, for example. All of which are completed with zero tailpipe emissions.
Its generous and practical load area has been created by removing the rear seats of the passenger car for a total load area of one cubic metre. A completely flat load floor and mesh bulkhead behind the front seats ensures the load area is safe and secure and usable as possible, while the rear doors bring an extra dimension of versatility, enabling access via the side of the vehicle. For added security, the rear windows are disabled and covered in an opaque film.