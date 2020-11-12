Headline News

Renault PRO+ unveils the All-New Renault Kangoo van

Thursday, November 12, 2020
Renault PRO+ has announced the first details of the All-New Renault Kangoo.

The latest generation of the light commercial builds on the success of its award-winning predecessor with a bold, completely new exterior, brand new interior and significant advances in infotainment and driver assistance systems.

The All-New Kangoo promises to revolutionise its segment by complementing its practicality and versatility with an upmarket feel that is generated through a high level of standard equipment and new materials throughout.

Once again, the range will offer business users a 100 per cent electric version. With its zero-tailpipe-emissions-in-use, the All-New Renault Kangoo Z.E. allows professionals to benefit from a highly usable, environmentally compatible van that meets the challenges of urban mobility.

Instantly distinguishing the All-New Kangoo is a completely redesigned front end with an elegant chrome line between the grille and the front bumper. The sleeker front end flows into sculpted sides with a more pronounced profile.

A brand-new interior adds to the car-like sophisticated feel of the All-New Kangoo. The centrepiece is a new horizontal dashboard that has a stylish appearance and numerous storage spaces, while new, completely redesigned seats enhance comfort and durability.

Convenience and safety are heightened with the Renault EASY LINK multimedia system and new driving aids, which include the Permanent Rear View digital interior mirror. This new system provides excellent rear visibility where a bulkhead obscures natural rear-view vision. Other new features will include a host of new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

The new generation model will be available in two lengths. It offers a highly useful volume of 3.3m3 to 3.9m3 in the standard van and from 4.2 mto 4.9 min the longer version.

