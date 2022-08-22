Headline News

Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide

Tesco rolls out electric truck for ULEZ deliveries

Monday, August 22, 2022 - 07:17
Tesco is introducing its first 100% electric 18-tonne truck, a Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide, that is eligible to operate in London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone and Congestion Charge Zone without incurring charges.

The new refrigerated vehicle is currently delivering from the company’s distribution centre in Dagenham to more than 400 stores in Greater London, with more EVs planned to enter service in the coming months.

Powered by 265kWh, 600 V lithium-ion batteries – four battery packs of 66 kW each, located in the wheelbase – the E-Tech D Wide delivers maximum power of 370 kW peak, continuous power of 260 kW and maximum torque of 425 Nm.

It will recharge at Tesco’s newly installed electric charge points at the Dagenham distribution centre.

The truck’s 6.4m refrigerated body from Solomon Commercials, with rear shutter door and 1500kg column tail lift, is built to Tesco’s specification.

It also features Carrier TRS Syberia 11 refrigeration equipment with power converter and is powered directly from the vehicle batteries via Renault Trucks’ 600v TVJB Fridge power supply unit.

Aftersales support comes from Renault Truck Commercials Essex and finance is from Renault Trucks Financial Services on a full service lease.

Jason Tarry, CEO at Tesco UK and ROI, said: “We all want to see improved air quality and less pollution in our towns and cities, and electric vehicles will play a crucial role in achieving this.

“The Tesco distribution network is one of the largest in the UK and provides us with a great opportunity to roll out new technologies like this industry-leading E-Tech electric truck from Renault Trucks.”

