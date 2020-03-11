Renault Trucks starts serial production of its electric trucks

Marking a decisive turning point in the transformation of urban mobility, Renault Trucks is due to commence serial production of its D and D Wide Z.E. electric trucks at its Blainville-sur-Orne plant in March 2020.
Dedicated Z.E. facilities
Various facilities have now been installed at the Blainville-sur-Orne site to manufacture the electric models. Located next to the truck assembly line for the distribution range, which produces 262 cabs and distribution trucks every day, a new 1,800 m² Z.E. building is now entirely dedicated to technical operations relating to electric vehicles.
The Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E. are assembled on the same line as the equivalent diesel models. At the end of the assembly line, the electric trucks are returned to the Z.E. building for the technicians to carry out additional technical operations and quality tests.
50 hours of work to manufacture an electric truck
Manufacture starts one week prior to the electric trucks passing through the assembly line, with preliminary operations performed within the Z.E. building.
Various sub assemblies specific to all-electric vehicles (drive, engine, gearbox, central unit, etc.) are assembled by skilled technicians. They are then transported to the assembly line in order to be mounted onto the vehicle.
Renault Trucks predicts that electric vehicles will represent 10% of its sales volume by 2025.