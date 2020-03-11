Headline News

Renault Trucks starts serial production of its electric trucks

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 08:21
No Comments
750 Views
Electric Trucks, Electric Vehicles, Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, News, Newsletter, Renault Trucks, Top News

Marking a decisive turning point in the transformation of urban mobility, Renault Trucks is due to commence serial production of its D and D Wide Z.E. electric trucks at its Blainville-sur-Orne plant in March 2020.

Renault Trucks

Marking a decisive turning point in the transformation of urban mobility, in March 2020 Renault Trucks is due to commence serial production of its D and D Wide Z.E. electric trucks at its Blainville-sur-Orne plant.

Dedicated Z.E. facilities

Various facilities have now been installed at the Blainville-sur-Orne site to manufacture the electric models. Located next to the truck assembly line for the distribution range, which produces 262 cabs and distribution trucks every day, a new 1,800 m² Z.E. building is now entirely dedicated to technical operations relating to electric vehicles.

The Renault Trucks D and D Wide Z.E. are assembled on the same line as the equivalent diesel models. At the end of the assembly line, the electric trucks are returned to the Z.E. building for the technicians to carry out additional technical operations and quality tests.

50 hours of work to manufacture an electric truck

Manufacture starts one week prior to the electric trucks passing through the assembly line, with preliminary operations performed within the Z.E. building.

Various sub assemblies specific to all-electric vehicles (drive, engine, gearbox, central unit, etc.) are assembled by skilled technicians. They are then transported to the assembly line in order to be mounted onto the vehicle.

Renault Trucks predicts that electric vehicles will represent 10% of its sales volume by 2025.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Compliance

ODS meets compliance agenda with DAVIS

Mar 11, 2020No Comments

ODS, a wholly owned company of Oxford City Council, is meeting its compliance agenda across its owned and grey fleets totalling almost 600 vehicles – thanks to

Specialised driver training...

An in-house driver training centre that delivers CPC tuition

Mar 11, 2020

Data privacy a top concern ...

LeasePlan, together with leading global research firm Ipsos, today

Mar 11, 2020

North Yorkshire County Coun...

North Yorkshire County Council has adopted Ctrack by Inseego’s

Mar 11, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201416,038 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201915,918 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201815,714 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201415,306 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201914,622 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage