Headline News

Renault Trucks plans to adjust its workforce in France

Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 07:22
No Comments
396 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Renault Trucks, Secondary News

After several years of strong demand where customers have massively renewed their truck fleets, Renault Trucks sees its business activities impacted by the global economic crisis post COVID-19, and by the slowdown in demand for commercial vehicles.

Renault Trucks

Renault Trucks, which sees its business activities impacted by the global economic crisis post COVID-19 and by the slowdown in demand for commercial vehicles, is planning to adjust its workforce in France to restore competitiveness and secure long-term growth

The manufacturer, a subsidiary of the Volvo Group, is planning to adjust its workforce in France to restore competitiveness and secure long-term growth.

The post Covid-19 economic crisis will have a strong and lasting impact on Renault Trucks’ results.  Renault Trucks is anticipating a significant drop in the truck market in 2020 and does not expect economic activity to return to pre-crisis levels in the short- and medium term.

The company is already feeling the effects of the economic fragility of the transport sector and predicts a lasting slowdown in customer demand. The immediate consequence of this situation is a significant drop in revenue.  To offset this drop and be able to continue investing in its future, the French truck manufacturer is striving to cut costs.

Renault Trucks plans to adjust its organisation to lower market demand, while accelerating its transformation focusing on customer and driver experience and energy transition.

This could result in reducing its workforce by 463 positions in France. Only white-collar workers would be affected. In parallel, Renault Trucks is considering creating new jobs by insourcing certain activities, which would mitigate the scale of job losses.

“Adjusting our organisation and reducing our costs is imperative for the sustainability of our business and that of our partners and suppliers,” explains Bruno Blin, President of Renault Trucks SAS. “Our will is to rely solely on voluntary departure measures and internal redeployment, and thus not to make any forced layoffs.”

In order to achieve this objective, Renault Trucks management will work closely with the representative trade unions on a framework agreement for the planned workforce adjustment project in the form of a Collective Contractual Termination Scheme.

This project would also be accompanied by internal skills transfer and upskilling measures in order to allow the manufacturer to face the new challenges of its industry.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

BattMobility

Sofico and BattMobility launch electric car s...

Jun 17, 2020No Comments

A partnership between fleet and mobility software provider, Sofico, and electric vehicle sharing specialist, BattMobility, has produced its first deliverable product – a vehicle reservation app for

Freshworks

Freshworks: an AI-powered e...

Freshworks provides organisations of varying sizes with SaaS customer engagement

Jun 17, 2020
Green number plates

Green number plates get the...

Green number plates are set to be rolled out

Jun 16, 2020
Covid

‘Covid Caution’...

Commercial drivers in the U.K. continue to show signs

Jun 16, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202051,672 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201424,678 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201423,022 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201921,420 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201821,012 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing