Renault Trucks launches reinforced Trafic to combat van break-ins

Tackling one of tradespeople’s top concerns, Renault Trucks has announced the launch of a reinforced Trafic Van to combat theft from van break-ins.
To safeguards tools and other expensive items from theft, the Trafic can now be specified with a Cat 1 alarm, fully lined interior and floor, internal security system and fully sealed steel mesh internal door system with an internal five-point locking mechanism fitted to rear and side, with apertures finished off with an external high impact clear Perspex covering.
According to research [i], van theft costs tradespeople £264 million per year and tool theft costs a tradesperson £5,584 on average, each time their van gets broken into. Additionally, a van break-in also puts the average tradesperson out of work for 30 days costing them £5,982 in missed jobs, on top of the cost of replacing tools and materials.
Grahame Neagus, Head of LCV at Renault Trucks UK & Ireland, says: “For builders, carpenters, plumbers and heating engineers, van break-ins and tool theft can seriously impact their business financially. We have designed this vehicle to deter thieves in the first instance, protect valuable content and to offer total peace of mind for our tradespeople who rely on their tools for the continuity of their business.”
Grahame Neagus continues: “This is a clear statement of our intent to work with and for our customers, understanding their challenges and coming up with tangible, cost effective and innovative solutions. We are also in discussions with insurance companies to offer a discount for operating vehicles with these additional anti-theft features”
Available now on the new Renault Trucks Trafic L1H1, L2H1, and L2H2 Red EDITION and EXCLUSIVE models, the on-board tool safe is flush-mounted into the vehicle, reducing internal space by only 30mm and weighs just 105kg. Produced exclusively for Renault Trucks by PD Stevens & Sons in Market Drayton, it can be colour coded to match vehicle paintwork.
This vehicle is part of a suite of special edition Trafic models tailored to the needs of target customers, focused on their business, backed by Renault Trucks’ heavy truck pedigree and understanding.
A video showcasing the reinforced Trafic Van and demonstrating its outstanding robustness is available to view here.
[i] A survey of 1,037 tradespeople, commissioned in 2020 by Honcho van insurance