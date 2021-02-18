Headline News

Renault Trucks announces new D Wide Z.E. Low Entry Cab

Thursday, February 18, 2021 - 09:57
Renault Trucks is introducing a new low entry cab for urban applications, including waste and distribution.

Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director, Renault Trucks UK & Ireland

Building on 2020’s exciting developments in electric drivelines, the D Wide Z.E. Low Entry Cab (LEC) brings further advancements offering improved ergonomics, visibility and safety whilst driving up productivity and operational efficiency for multiple operations in city areas with strict emissions standards.    

Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director, Renault Trucks UK & Ireland, says: “Renault Trucks’ electric models enable operators to service the needs of our cities with a range of zero tailpipe emissions vehicles. The introduction of a low entry cab model opens up those vehicle types where ease of access and sensitivity to vulnerable road users are particular priorities, including domestic refuse collection and urban delivery services.

“The D Wide Z.E. LEC’s easier access and excellent direct vision will allow customers to operate more cleanly, more safely and more productively, whilst meeting the highest environmental ambitions.”

Accommodating the driver and up to three operatives, the cab design enables greater movement within the vehicle, and easier and safer access and egress from a vehicle entry height 200mm lower than a standard Renault Trucks D cab.  An additional ‘kneel’ function can drop the front of the vehicle a further 70mm. This combination offers easier access reducing strain and fatigue for crews on urban cycles that require them to climb in and out of the cab up to 100 times a day.

Developed in close co-operation with bodybuilder Estepe, the Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. LEC is offered as a 6×2 rigid tag with steered rear axle. As well as refuse collection, Renault Trucks expects strong interest from light construction, building supplies and distribution operators keen to offer the best possible service to their urban customers.

The Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. LEC is available to order now, with production having commenced in February 2021.

