Renault Truck Commercials opens new service point in Kent

Friday, July 2, 2021 - 08:59
Renault Trucks

Renault Truck Commercials has announced the further expansion of its network programme with the acquisition of Faversham-based KTS Trucks Ltd and KTS Rentals Ltd.

Renault Truck Commercials

Pictured are Sandy Young (KTS Trucks Ltd Managing Director) and Justin Burrows (Renault Truck Commercials Aftersales Director)

Effective 1st July 2021, the move coincides with the retirement of KTS Managing Director, Sandy Young, who established the family-run business over 30 years ago.

The new site will be known as Renault Truck Commercials Kent and will provide support for customers across Dover, the M2 and M20 corridor as well as those travelling through the Eurotunnel.

This announcement follows the recent appointments of Renault Truck Commercials service points in Cornwall (Launceston Truck Services), Gloucester (South West Truck and Van), and Hoddeson, Hertfordshire (UK Truckcentre) and is part of Renault Trucks ongoing network expansion programme.

Con Rooney, Managing Director, Renault Truck Commercials says: “The acquisition of KTS Trucks Ltd and KTS Rentals Ltd in Faversham is a further significant step in our dynamic growth strategy and ensures that we continue to meet the increasing demand for Renault Trucks products and services, as well as advancing our customer experience offering.”

Con Rooney continues: “The depot is in close proximity to the M2 roadway corridor leading to the Port of Dover, and is a location that is important to the Renault Trucks South Eastern region strategy. In acquiring KTS, we have been impressed by their progressive approach to growing our presence, supporting the brand as well as expanding our customer base potential. Renault Truck Commercials will build on the excellent work done over many years by the KTS Team.”

Situated on a 2-acre site, the purpose-built facility has 22 employees and is fully equipped with a ten-bay drive-through workshop, VOSA tacho lane, latest diagnostic/repairs equipment and provides Renault Trucks’ 24/7 roadside assistance.

Commenting on his well-earned retirement and the sale, Sandy Young, Managing Director, says: “It’s been a fantastic 32 years, building the family business from scratch. Customer focus has always been the key to our success and handing the reins over to Renault Truck Commercials was the natural step; our mutual focus on putting the customer first was at the heart of my decision. I wish them and the team every success for the future.”

Con Rooney says: “Sandy and his team have built up a proud and professional business with a loyal customer base over the last thirty-two years, and I would like to congratulate and thank him for all his hard work.  We are delighted that he is now entrusting his business to Renault Truck Commercials to continue and build on his good work.”

For Renault Trucks, the acquisition of KTS Trucks Ltd and KTS Rentals Ltd takes the number of dealers in its UK & Ireland network to 74.  Derek Leech, Service Market & Retail Development Director at Renault Trucks UK, says: “We are focused on strengthening our dealer network in key areas to maximise the potential for the Renault Trucks brand. The addition of KTS to our wholly owned dealer group demonstrates our commitment to meeting the demands of customers, existing and new across the Kent area.”

