FreshLinc takes 20 Renault Trucks Range Ts

Monday, April 6, 2020 - 10:02
FreshLinc Group LTD the Spalding, Lincs based temperature-controlled, fresh, chilled and horticultural products total supply chain management specialists have taken 20 new Renault Trucks tractor units from BRS. The order consists of 18 Range T460 6x2s and two Range T480 High 6x2s, taken on a three-year term with full R&M, including tax but excluding tyres.

FreshLinc Group LTD, the Spalding, Lincs. based temperature-controlled, fresh, chilled and horticultural products total supply chain management specialists have taken 20 new Renault Trucks tractor units comprising 18 Range T460 6x2s and two T480 High 6x2s tractor from BRS.

FreshLinc Group has become one of the country’s largest and most respected logistics firms. It operates four separate divisions – FreshLinc Chilled, FLX Logistics Ambient, DirectLinc Container and FLB Bulk Transport Division.

Fleet Engineer, Andy Marchant MSOE MIRTE said the company bought their first Renault Trucks Range T back in 2016 and have enjoyed a supportive relationship ever since.

“Continually good fuel consumption figures, coupled to a high degree of driver acceptance and a good support network lead us to continue placing orders with the brand.”  He added the drivers have very well accepted the two T Highs due to the increased cab space and overall driver comfort.

Renault Truck Commercials Sales Director Chris Beeby did the deal, and the twenty new trucks will operate from both the company’s HQ in Spalding and Huntingdon, maintained by respective dealers Thompson Commercials and WTL Trucks in Peterborough.

The 18 T460s are powered by Renault Trucks’ frugal 11-litre DTI, while the larger 13-litre DTI powers the T480 Highs. Both feature Renault’s OPTIDRIVER automated transmission.

Marchant says: “The latest vehicles are expected to cover an annual 180,000 kilometres working on the company’s temperature-controlled traffic on a continuous seven day a week operation;  fuel consumption is within FreshLinc’s predictions and budget.”

