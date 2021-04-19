The AA pledges its support for SMEs on the UK’s roads

The AA’s business services division has further pledged its support for SMEs with the launch of its new yellow paper ‘Keeping the UK’s SMEs on the Road’. As the UK moves closer to switching to electric vehicle (EV) fleets, the AA is committed to ensuring smaller businesses are not overlooked as they navigate the journey.
The UK’s almost six million SMEs have had a challenging 12 months, with preparations for Brexit and the impact of COVID-19. Although refreshing the SME fleet mix may not have seemed business critical, the journey to zero emission road transport for new cars and vans in 2030 – the government’s deadline for electrification – is picking up pace. Backed up by calls from the likes of the British Chambers of Commerce, the right support will help SMEs embrace opportunities and get ahead of the EV curve.
Luke Flinders, head of affinity partnerships, British Chambers of Commerce, said: “We warmly welcome this pledge of support for SMEs from the AA. Businesses have been busy adapting since the events of 2020 and early 2021 but it is hugely important smaller organisations aren’t overlooked. SMEs need clear advice and trusted partners in order to be able maximise the opportunities ahead.”
Marc Samuel, head of SME and B2B telesales at the AA, added: “2020 was a year we will never forget and one that many businesses are still working hard to navigate. Now, more than ever, we want to ensure SMEs are front of mind and getting the support they need.
“We’re at a really exciting point in automotive history and, looking ahead, there are many options for businesses to embrace low emission vehicles and the benefits for their operations. I urge SMEs to lean on their partners, ask the difficult questions and make sure their voices are heard.
“Indeed, we recently celebrated a 98th anniversary with one of our SME customers, which is a fantastic testament to our heritage of working with smaller businesses. We’re ready to listen, support and guide now, just as we have been for more than 100 years.”