Headline News
Fraikin keep AO on the road (January 14, 2020 10:18 am)
The cost of stolen vehicles and equipment (January 14, 2020 10:07 am)
Menzies Distribution expands its zero-emissions fleet (January 13, 2020 11:22 am)
Dakar Rally: Two IVECOS among the top 10 trucks (January 13, 2020 10:24 am)
Road safety: what’s ahead in 2020? (January 13, 2020 10:10 am)

Radical rethink of R&D investment required in 2020

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 10:07
No Comments
420 Views
CAV, Electric Vehicles, General News, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, R&D investment, Secondary News
R&D investment

Dr Geoff Davis pictured at HORIBA MIRA.

Continued disruption, restructuring and re-shaping of the automotive industry will be required to make increasing levels of R&D investment affordable whilst simultaneously representing a major growth opportunity in the year ahead, according to engineering consultancy HORIBA MIRA.

The proliferation of electrification and connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) technologies will continue to be amongst the top automotive trends in 2020 which will continue to push up the already soaring costs of research and development (R&D). Indeed, latest figures show European auto manufacturers spent a record £33.3bn on R&D – 35% more than the £24.6bn spent in 2014/151.

At the same time, Bloomberg New Energy Finance has revealed the continued decline of diesel vehicles is giving way to the rising popularity of electric vehicles – with EV sales set to rise from 80,000 in 2019 to 131,000 in 20202. Meanwhile, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) predicts that the mass-market potential of CAVs presents a £62bn annual economic opportunity by 20303.

With this in mind, HORIBA MIRA is expecting to see greater collaboration across the industry to join forces in making R&D investment more cost-effective – stating that partnerships between start-ups, major automakers and local and central governments are crucial.

Geoff Davis, Chief Strategy Officer at HORIBA MIRA and Member of the Automotive Council, said: “Amid a rapidly developing appetite for EV and CAV technologies, as well as fuel cells becoming a serious proposition, we are currently facing the most significant transformation of automotive mobility since the adoption of the car as a form of mass transportation.

“While this represents a massive opportunity to exploit previously untapped markets, it brings its own set of challenges that are, unsurprisingly, sending shockwaves through the automotive industry.

 “Given the increasing R&D costs and associated pressures, front of mind for many will be how to utilise emerging technologies as cost-effectively and profitably as possible to optimise their R&D activity. Prioritising R&D activities, as well as securing the talent required to deliver such programmes, will be key.

“In the year ahead, we predict continued disruption and change – one involving continued mergers, partnerships and joint ventures between start-ups, auto manufacturers and the supply chain – with the aim of making R&D more affordable, in order to truly reap the benefits of greener, connected and increasingly automated mobility.”

Another challenge in the coming year, adds HORIBA MIRA, will be the ongoing confusion surrounding Brexit and what it means for the industry. Painting a bleak outlook in November, the SMMT predicts that if the UK leaves the EU without an ambitious trade deal, 1.5 million vehicles will be lost from UK manufacturing by 2024 at a cost of £42.7billion4.

Geoff adds: “As an industry, the need for clarity on what Brexit means in terms of investment, regulatory alignment and collaboration has never been greater. A key focus this year will be working with the new government to ensure the UK remains at the forefront of global automotive innovation and deployment.”

  1. https://www.bdo.co.uk/en-gb/news/2019/top-20-carmakers-r-d-spend-tops-70bn-in-a-year
  2. https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/dec/25/2020-set-to-be-year-of-the-electric-car-say-industry-analysts
  3. https://www.smmt.co.uk/2019/04/uk-in-pole-position-in-62-billion-self-driving-car-race-if-brexit-roadblock-removed/
  4. https://www.smmt.co.uk/2019/11/only-ambitious-brexit-deal-will-safeguard-jobs-and-britains-green-future/
Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

The importance of fleet management tools for ...

Jan 15, 2020No Comments

Fleet management software is essential for running a car rental business. These tools give rental establishments more control over general fleet operations, including: Vehicle maintenance and scheduling.

Autorola

Hybrid and EV used prices r...

Prices of used hybrids and electric cars reached a

Jan 14, 2020
Motor Ombudsman

The Motor Ombudsman is a ke...

The Motor Ombudsman online Knowledge Base, the information tool

Jan 14, 2020
Fraikin

Fraikin keep AO on the road

Online electrical retailer AO has signed a five-year, full-service

Jan 14, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Class-Leading Aerodynamics And...

    A new rendering of Hyundai

    Dec 16, 201520,166 Views

    Tech innovator Octopus Energy ...

    Octopus Energy and Ohme are

    Mar 29, 201919,374 Views

    How fleet operators can be key...

    In August this year, the

    Sep 17, 201918,666 Views

    How VR can improve health and ...

    Ben Bennett, Managing Director of

    Nov 23, 201818,000 Views

    The sophisticated new Audi A1 ...

    Since 2010 Audi has been

    Nov 22, 201817,892 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage