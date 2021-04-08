Headline News

PEUGEOT offers FREE2MOVE Connect Fleet telematics on new vans

Thursday, April 8, 2021 - 09:34
PEUGEOT’s award-winning light commercial vehicle (LCV) range is now available with a complimentary six-month trial subscription to its FREE2MOVE Connect Fleet telematics service when customers order a new van. Available on all Partner, Expert and Boxer models, the advanced online platform delivers enhanced efficiency, safety and optimisation.

FREE2MOVEAvailable on all PEUGEOT LCV orders from April 1st, the ‘Pack 3 – Geolocation’ service provides the most comprehensive data for the ultimate in fleet efficiency. Normally costing £12 a month plus VAT this technology provides fleet managers over-the-air real time driving and location data, allowing them to stay connected with their vehicles anytime and anywhere.

Unique features of this system include geolocation of all vehicles, timestamped tracking of routes taken and analysis of downtime, plus configurable geofencing alerts highlight a vehicle’s non-essential use. The Pack 3 offer also includes all the benefits of ‘the Pack 2 – Eco Driving’ and the ‘Pack 1 – Fleet Management’ set-ups

Pack 1 allows fleet managers to track vehicles’ hours and miles travelled, as well accurately track fuel consumption and monitor the vehicle’s mechanical condition. Pack 2 is designed to improve fuel efficiency by constantly analysing the van’s behaviour (acceleration, braking, cornering and so on) and delivering personalised eco-driving tips for the driver.

All the hardware required for the Connect Fleet telematics is already embedded in all new PEUGEOT LCV models, meaning these features can be quickly and easily accessed by simply activating an over-the-air the free six months FREE2MOVE subscription. At the end of the six-month period, fleet managers can subscribe to any of the three packs from as little as £10 a month plus VAT.

Julie David, Managing Director of Peugeot UK, said: “We’re delighted to offer this free six-month trial to our FREE2MOVE Fleet Connect telematics service on all PEUGEOT LCV models. Giving fleet managers unrivalled access and information about their vehicles, this great system helps them optimize use, drive down costs and increase safety. It adds further appeal to PEUGEOT’s already compelling range of award-winning vans.”

PEUGEOT’s award-winning LCV range includes the Partner, Expert and Boxer, which are available in a wide variety of bodystyles and are powered by an efficient range of Blue HDi diesel engines. As part of PEUGEOT’s ongoing commitment to electrification, all of the brand’s LCV’s will offer a fully electric powertrain by the end of 2021. The e-Expert, recently named International Van of the Year 2021, is available now, with the e-Boxer and e-Partner joining the line-up later this year.

PEUGEOT has boosted the appeal of its award-winning Partner van with its latest 2021 model year offering. The PEUGEOT Partner now features a refreshed trim structure alongside new prices, with customers seeing the list price lowered by £1,200 on Panel Vans and £1,050 on the Crew Van compared to the outgoing range. This will provide customers with a fairer, more transparent list price that will better reflect the final transaction price they pay for their vehicle.

To align with the naming structure for current PEUGEOT road cars, the Partner van range has new trim names, updated with ‘Premium’ added across the range. The range starts with the entry level S Premium from a base price (excluding VAT) of £17,555 in Standard length.

Customers can access the PEUGEOT LCV range in store with PEUGEOT Retailers, and for ease, those wishing to purchase an LCV are able to reserve their vehicle online and then complete their journey with their local PEUGEOT retailer.

