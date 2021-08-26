PEUGEOT launches e-Boxer van in the UK

PEUGEOT has launched the new e-Boxer van in the UK, the brand’s largest, fully electric Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV). Soon to be available in selected showrooms, the new e-Boxer continues PEUGEOT’s electrification strategy, with the brand set to offer an electric variant across its entire LCV range by the end of 2021.
The new e-Boxer joins the award-winning e-Expert in the PEUGEOT e-LCV range, which will be fully complete later this year with the UK arrival of the new e-Partner. PEUGEOT is set to offer an electrified variant across its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles by 2025, offering fleets and business users a choice of vans to meet all their requirements.
The PEUGEOT e-Boxer is available exclusively in ‘Professional’ trim, and comes in three different body styles; Panel Van, Window Van, and Chassis Cab. The PEUGEOT e-Boxer also comes in three lengths: L2 (5,413mm), L3 (5,998mm) and L4 (6,363mm). With the battery located underneath the floor of the vehicle, there is no compromise on practicality, as the e-Boxer comes with a 15m3 maximum load volume, 1,150kg maximum payload and up to 1.87m internal width on Panel Van versions.
The new PEUGEOT e-Boxer comes with a choice of two battery capacities, depending on the size of the vehicle. L2 variants feature a 37kWh unit, while L3 and L4 versions come with a larger, 70kWh battery. Both lithium-ion batteries are connected to a 90kW electric motor producing 350Nm of torque. With its all-electric powertrain, the PEUGEOT e-Boxer is exempt from current congestion charge or Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) payments, adding another benefit for businesses and fleets.
With the 37kWh battery, the e-Boxer is capable of travelling up to 73 miles on a single charge (WLTP), while the 70kWh battery increases the van’s range to 139 miles (WLTP). All PEUGEOT e-Boxer vehicles come with a certificate of battery capacity after each service to give owners peace of mind, with the lithium-ion battery guaranteed by an eight-year/100,000-miles warranty for 70% of its original charge capacity.
All PEUGEOT e-Boxer models come standard with a 22kW Mode 3 Type 2 Charging Cable that is compatible with both single and three phase wallboxes. A full charge using a 7.4kW single phase wallbox can be achieved in six hours on 37kWh variants and in 12 hours on 70kWh models. The e-Boxer also supports 50kW rapid charging, allowing a 0-80% charge in just one hour.
The new PEUGEOT e-Boxer comes standard with a 5-inch capacitive colour touchscreen, Bluetooth®, DAB radio and satellite navigation, while the interior rear-view mirror features a display that relays key vehicle information to the driver. All PEUGEOT customers buying a new full electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle are also eligible for a six-month free subscription to BP Pulse – the UK’s largest public charging network.
Prices for the new PEUGEOT e-Boxer start from £49,335 (excluding VAT, after Plug-in Van Grant).