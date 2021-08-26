Headline News

PEUGEOT launches e-Boxer van in the UK

Thursday, August 26, 2021 - 07:46
No Comments
894 Views
Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Peugeot, Secondary News

PEUGEOT has launched the new e-Boxer van in the UK, the brand’s largest, fully electric Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV). Soon to be available in selected showrooms, the new e-Boxer continues PEUGEOT’s electrification strategy, with the brand set to offer an electric variant across its entire LCV range by the end of 2021.

e-BoxerThe new e-Boxer joins the award-winning e-Expert in the PEUGEOT e-LCV range, which will be fully complete later this year with the UK arrival of the new e-Partner. PEUGEOT is set to offer an electrified variant across its entire range of passenger and commercial vehicles by 2025, offering fleets and business users a choice of vans to meet all their requirements.

The PEUGEOT e-Boxer is available exclusively in ‘Professional’ trim, and comes in three different body styles; Panel Van, Window Van, and Chassis Cab. The PEUGEOT e-Boxer also comes in three lengths: L2 (5,413mm), L3 (5,998mm) and L4 (6,363mm). With the battery located underneath the floor of the vehicle, there is no compromise on practicality, as the e-Boxer comes with a 15m3 maximum load volume, 1,150kg maximum payload and up to 1.87m internal width on Panel Van versions.

The new PEUGEOT e-Boxer comes with a choice of two battery capacities, depending on the size of the vehicle. L2 variants feature a 37kWh unit, while L3 and L4 versions come with a larger, 70kWh battery. Both lithium-ion batteries are connected to a 90kW electric motor producing 350Nm of torque. With its all-electric powertrain, the PEUGEOT e-Boxer is exempt from current congestion charge or Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) payments, adding another benefit for businesses and fleets.

e-BoxerWith the 37kWh battery, the e-Boxer is capable of travelling up to 73 miles on a single charge (WLTP), while the 70kWh battery increases the van’s range to 139 miles (WLTP). All PEUGEOT e-Boxer vehicles come with a certificate of battery capacity after each service to give owners peace of mind, with the lithium-ion battery guaranteed by an eight-year/100,000-miles warranty for 70% of its original charge capacity.

All PEUGEOT e-Boxer models come standard with a 22kW Mode 3 Type 2 Charging Cable that is compatible with both single and three phase wallboxes. A full charge using a 7.4kW single phase wallbox can be achieved in six hours on 37kWh variants and in 12 hours on 70kWh models. The e-Boxer also supports 50kW rapid charging, allowing a 0-80% charge in just one hour.

The new PEUGEOT e-Boxer comes standard with a 5-inch capacitive colour touchscreen, Bluetooth®, DAB radio and satellite navigation, while the interior rear-view mirror features a display that relays key vehicle information to the driver. All PEUGEOT customers buying a new full electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle are also eligible for a six-month free subscription to BP Pulse – the UK’s largest public charging network.

Prices for the new PEUGEOT e-Boxer start from £49,335 (excluding VAT, after Plug-in Van Grant).

e-Boxer

Tags
,

Related Article

Citroën ë-Relay

New Citroën ë-Relay officially launched in ...

Aug 26, 2021No Comments

Wednesday 25 August 2021 marked the UK commercial launch of Citroën’s biggest and most capacious 100%-electric van. First examples of the new Citroën ë-Relay are in UK

Wincanton extends partnersh...

Wincanton has signed a five-year extension to its deal

Aug 26, 2021

MAN Truck & Bus UK ope...

In January 2021 MAN Truck & Bus UK Ltd

Aug 26, 2021
LST

Greener, longer goods vehic...

Greener, longer goods vehicles could become a permanent fixture on

Aug 25, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021207,522 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021125,334 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201954,132 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201831,596 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201829,574 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing