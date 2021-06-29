Osprey appoint EV industry pioneer Alex Bamberg

Osprey Charging Network, one of the UK’s largest and fastest growing public rapid EV charging networks, has appointed Alex Bamberg, former Managing Director of GeniePoint, as its new Non-Executive Director. Alex will also become a Senior Advisor of Via Novus, Osprey’s holding company.

As Founder of ChargePoint Services, which operated the GeniePoint charging network, Alex oversaw GeniePoint’s growth to over 400 charging sites, securing strategic EV charging partnerships with premier landlord partners such as the largest UK forecourt operator Motor Fuel Group (MFG), Morrisons Supermarket and the owner of the UK’s largest hotel brand, Whitbread.

Joining Osprey as a Non-Executive Director, Alex’s appointment marks a significant milestone in Osprey’s growth, and brings industry-leading expertise and experience to the Osprey team.

Alex’s vast experience will be significant in supporting the company to secure new relationships with key landowners and businesses, enabling the network’s rapid rollout of chargepoints at convenient locations throughout the UK, as well as the company’s continued focus on reliability.

Alex Bamberg, Non-Executive Director of Osprey Charging, said: “We are at a critical junction in the UK’s EV transition as businesses, councils and landowners are increasingly deploying charging facilities to support the thousands of new electric vehicle owners surging onto the UK road network. Having been at the forefront of deploying the UK’s first national charging networks – Electric Highway and GeniePoint, I look forward to bringing my industry experience to Osprey to fast-track the rollout of EV charging across the country and to build on their already impressive portfolio of partners in the retail, hospitality and local authority sectors.

“Osprey already have a proven track record delivering hundreds of charging sites for its partners across the country and in delivering best-in-class consumer experience to drivers using the service, and are set to play a vital role in strengthening consumer confidence in the UK’s charging infrastructure as we move toward mass adoption.”

Osprey Charging works in partnership with landowners to deliver fully funded and maintained rapid charging units. The company works with organisations spanning the pub and hospitality sector, retail parks and local authorities to rollout rapid EV charge points across the UK. The company’s partners include Marston’s Inns and Taverns, M7 Real Estate, Brookhouse and Cardiff Council.

Osprey was voted by EV drivers as one of the UK’s favourite public charging networks in Zap Maps annual survey. All of Osprey’s rapid charge points are accessable without the need for membership or subscription and drivers can use a simple contactless payment method. Osprey’schargers are compatible with every EV on the market today and charge at speeds of up to 175kW, providing an 80% charge in just 15 minutes.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging commented: “With the UK moving towards mass EV adoption ahead of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, the race is now on for charging networks to deploy public charging infrastructure. Alex’s impressive experience and long standing commitment to the growth of the EV market will help us expand, and maintain our focus on providing drivers with a reliable, high quality charging experience.”