Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions MD Jon Lawes appointed BVRLA vice-chair

We are delighted to announce that Jon Lawes, Managing Director of Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions (HCVS) has been appointed vice-Chair of the BVRLA. Jon joined the BVRLA’s Committee of Management in 2015 and will lead the post of Vice-chair for 12 months.
‘I’m honoured to be representing HCVS at this level. I’ve learnt a great deal from my time on the Committee of Management and see this position as a great opportunity to accelerate solving society’s challenge to decarbonise and overcome barriers to electrification, the biggest of which being confidence in our UK charging infrastructure.’ Commented Jon.
Jon has been in the role of Managing Director at HCVS for 6 years, taking the leasing company from a fleet of 62,000 to 95,000 since 2015 and winning Fleet News Leasing Company of the Year for two consecutive years.
Commenting on his new position, Jon said: ‘I’m delighted to continue working with Gerry and the Committee of Management to continue to deliver the BVRLA Plug in Pledge to operate 1.3m plug-in vehicles by 2025. To achieve this, we need the continued backing and support from the Government and Department for Transport to ensure businesses and communities have access to charging infrastructure. As Vice-Chair, I will be looking forward to working closely with the BVRLA team to achieve this ambition.’
Jon, who has been a BVRLA Committee of Management member for 6 years, was sworn in at the AGM on 25th May.
BVRLA Chief Executive, Gerry Keaney welcomed Jon as the association’s Vice Chair: “We are all looking forward to working with Jon. His experience and enthusiasm will be invaluable as we address the big issues facing our industry and continue to support our increasingly diverse membership.”