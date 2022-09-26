VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Cars

Nissan Qashqai and Juke electric versions

Nissan electrifies its UK-built models

Monday, September 26, 2022 - 09:54
No Comments
930 Views
Electric Cars, Electric Vehicles, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Nissan, Secondary News

As Nissan Qashqai and Juke production in Sunderland passes the five million mark, electrified versions of these pioneering crossover models are now rolling off the lines.

The Nissan Qashqai, the record-breaking original crossover, is now offered with Nissan’s unique e-POWER system, a first for the company in Europe. Its B-segment stablemate, the Nissan Juke, is now equipped with an advanced hybrid powertrain.

Juke hybrid

Juke Hybrid

These new powertrains have been launched as combined production of the two iconic crossover models has passed five million units in Sunderland. Built alongside the Nissan LEAF, these technologies mean every model built by Nissan in the UK now has an electrified version.

Alan Johnson, Nissan’s Vice President for Manufacturing in the UK, said: “With more than five million customers, Qashqai and Juke are two of our plant’s most successful and popular models ever.

“Both e-POWER and hybrid technologies are firsts for the team in Sunderland, so it’s fantastic to see the electrified versions rolling off our two production lines.”

The two electrified models are part of a previously announced £500m investment by Nissan into the plant to build the current generations of Qashqai and Juke. New facilities installed include a £10m state-of-the-art Battery Assembly facility, where battery packs are made for both the e-POWER and hybrid powertrains, before being delivered to be fitted into vehicles.

Building a team that has the skills to deliver the cars of the future requires a huge amount of training. Since LEAF started production in 2011, staff at Nissan Sunderland Plant have undergone more than two million hours of training dedicated to manufacturing electrified vehicles, with more planned in the coming months and years.

Battery assembly

Battery assembly

Alan Johnson added: “Our plant is built on the foundations of 36 years of manufacturing excellence from our world-class people and advanced facilities.

“Two million hours of training just for electrification shows we are taking that to the next level, as we lead the charge towards an electrified future.

“And of course we’ll continue to deliver brilliant, technologically advanced, cars to the high standards of quality that our customers have come to love.”

The launches come after Nissan announced Sunderland Plant as the home of EV36Zero, a £1bn flagship electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem bringing together electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production.

Both Qashqai and Juke are designed, engineered and manufactured by Nissan in its UK facilities, supporting more than 7,000 jobs in Paddington, Maple Cross, Cranfield, Lutterworth and Sunderland, as well as a further 30,000 in the wider UK supply chain and about 5,000 in UK dealerships.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Real life EV costs revealed for the first tim...

Sep 26, 2022No Comments

Industry-first Mina report reveals real-world EV data from more than 32,500 home and public charges taking place over the summer EV charging payment specialist Mina has launched

Mercedes trucks

Six steps to increase HGV s...

Safety should be a priority for all business owners.

Sep 26, 2022
Car being charged at home

Three in five put off an EV...

Three fifths (63%*) of drivers say the rising cost

Sep 26, 2022

BP partners with MAN to tri...

BP is trialling a payment app with MAN that

Sep 26, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Fleet management software and ...

    “One for all, all for

    Sep 20, 20223,132 Views

    Response to the UK Government&...

    On Friday, 23rd September 2022,

    Sep 26, 20223,072 Views
    Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul

    Daimler Truck unveils battery-...

    Daimler Truck is pursuing the

    Sep 21, 20222,934 Views

    Tevva unveils 19-tonne hydroge...

    Electric and hydrogen truck OEM

    Sep 20, 20222,856 Views
    Volvo Hydrogen Technology

    Volvo Trucks to begin customer...

    Volvo Trucks are running tests

    Sep 20, 20222,562 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202174,964 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202150,040 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202246,338 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202141,004 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202235,154 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing