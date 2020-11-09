KINTO chooses Mobilleo to drive mobility

KINTO UK has chosen Fleetondemand’s Mobilleo Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platform to power its new flexible mobility solution for customers throughout the UK.
KINTO UK, launched in June this year, provides fleet management and funding solutions, and is dedicated to offering mobility services to existing and future customers in the UK. KINTO is the global brand for Toyota’s mobility services.
The KINTO MaaS platform can be configured to suit the different policies and mobility requirements of any organisation and deployed via desktop and smartphone. This includes saving costs by consolidating travel booking and expenses, alternatives to company cars, cash allowance and grey fleet usage, enhancing employee benefit programmes, improving CSR policies, or driving total cost of mobility intelligence across the business.
The multi-modal solution provides instant access to thousands of global mobility providers in one place for car hire, car clubs, taxis, buses, demand responsive transit, trains, trams, tube, flights, ferries, bike sharing, hotels, parking and more. Users can find, book and pay for their entire journey in seconds, saving time and money.
The mobility budgets feature provides users with a clear overview of their individual monthly budget, showing them and their employer how much has been spent to date and labelling trips as either private or business for tax purposes. The bespoke management reporting suite offers employers full business intelligence on a customer-by-customer basis, which can be analysed at an organisational level to drive further efficiencies, track emissions and measure their Total Cost of Mobility.
Matthew Rumble, CEO at KINTO UK, commented: “I am delighted to announce our partnership with Mobilleo/Fleetondemand. For KINTO in the UK, this is a huge step towards our goal of becoming a mobility company of choice for our valued customers now and in the future.
“We understand that the way people and businesses move is changing and our new solution will enable us to support our customers as they begin on their mobility journey. With a number of schemes already in the pipeline, I am excited to see how we can help shape the future of fleet & travel for many companies across the UK.”
Fleetondemand’s Head of Business Mobility as a Service, Matt Terry, added: “The acceleration of Business MaaS is reaching an inflection point as we head into 2021. Businesses are now starting to consider the wider mobility mix going forward and what this means sitting alongside the use of company cars.
“Looking to the future we are extremely excited to be working with KINTO UK. Our partnership ensures their customers will be the first organisations in Europe to have access to all-encompassing Total Cost of Mobility schemes.”