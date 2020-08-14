Headline News

Pricing & specification for the new eSprinter

Friday, August 14, 2020 - 08:30
No Comments
972 Views
eSprinter, Fleet Management, General News, Manufacturer News, Mercedes-Benz Vans, News, Newsletter, Top News

The UK’s market-leading large van has now joined Mercedes-Benz’ electric line up, to keep businesses moving intelligently, cost-effectively and sustainably. Priced from £51,950* based on an eSprinter Van PROGRESSIVE L2 H2 front-wheel drive, excluding VAT and OLEV grant, the eSprinter is offered exclusively in the PROGRESSIVE trim.

eSprinter

The eSprinter comes in two variants, one offering standard DC 20kW fast charging meaning vehicle can be charged in 120 mins 10-80%, the other Dc 80kW charging meaning it can be charged in 30 mins 10-80%

In addition, the eSprinter uses a process called recuperation that recovers energy when the vehicle is decelerating. Drivers can adjust the recuperation mode with the gearshift paddles and the greater the recuperation, the faster the vehicle decelerate.

As standard, the eSprinter includes a heated seat for the driver with armrest, dual passenger seat, comfort overhead control panel, a full-width partition, height and rake adjustable steering wheel, TEMPMATIC air conditioning, wooden floor, a mode 3 type 2 eight-meter charging cable, linear speed limiter 120km/h, headlight assistant, heat-insulating glass, and 270-degree double-wing rear-end doors. In addition to DAB radio, the Mercedes-Benz audio system comes with a Bluetooth® interface with hands-free function and a USB port.

With enhanced safety, the eSprinter’s class-leading package of driver support as standard includes Active Brake ASSIST, Attention ASSIST, Crosswind ASSIST and Emergency eCall, and offers double locks and Thatcham Category 1 approved alarm as standard, along with remote locking, theft warning alerts and geo-fencing, thanks to Mercedes PRO connect.

Mercedes PRO connect, which is free for the first two years, ensures real-time vehicle management that enables intelligently organised schedules, efficient  route mapping, and assesses the battery charge levels and range of an entire fleet at a glance. The remote eCharging function enables drivers to programme cooling or heating while their van is still charging, to ensure optimal comfort from the moment they step in the vehicle while conserving battery and maximising driving range.

The Always Connected Package from Mercedes PRO connect, which is standard on the eSprinter, includes Simplified Fleet Communication, Optimised Assistance, Digital Records, Efficiency Fleet Management, Driving Style Analysis, Mobile Vehicle Assess and Digital eVan Management.

Eligible for a government OLEV grant of up to £8,000, the eSprinter is also eligible for Transport for London’s scrappage scheme and exempt from ULEZ charges.

Offering a range of up to 96 miles, Mercedes-Benz research shows that the average daily van mileage across Europe is 60 miles – 1.6 million journeys have been analysed anonymously on the EQ Ready app to date and 96% of all journeys recorded were shorter than 100km – the eSprinter is therefore ideal for applications including last mile delivery and urban operations.

The load space also remains uncompromised, thanks to the configuration of the batteries under the floor; four parallel high-voltage battery blocks are installed securely in the eSprinter’s underbody as standard, which can be replaced individually in the event of damage. The eSprinter’s battery benefits from an eight year, 160,000km warranty, and has an expected battery capacity of at least 70% after eight years.

The eSprinter is offered in a choice of five solid paints as standard. A selection of five metallic paints can also be chosen for £565, with Maturin black fabric upholstery as standard. Caluma black fabric (£60) or black ARTICO man-made leather (£60) are additional options. While 16” steel wheels are standard, upgraded wheel options include 16” full wheel cover (£95), 16” black light alloy wheels (£755), and 16” light alloy wheels (£650).

For more information about the eSprinter, including list and option prices, please visit: https://www.mercedes-benz.co.uk/vans/en/electric-vans.

* Vehicle purchase price is calculated on base vehicle only (excluding any optional equipment), it excludes delivery charges and first registration fee. The grant will be applied after any vehicle discount has been offered and includes VAT and number plate costs.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

delivery vans

Asda launches the first fleet of sustainable ...

Aug 14, 2020No Comments

Asda has announced a market first as it launches a new fleet of home delivery vans, which will aim to drive down carbon emissions and reduce the

satnav

Poor satnav positioning cou...

Poor positioning of satnav devices on car windscreens is

Aug 14, 2020
learner drivers

Britain’s worst learner d...

Moneyshake submitted a Freedom of Information request to find

Aug 14, 2020
charity

Volvo dealer launches chari...

Two new eye-catching Volvo FH with I-Save demonstrators have

Aug 13, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202059,814 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201930,924 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201429,910 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201427,828 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201824,846 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing