LSH Auto raises its Mercedes-Benz Vans aftersales game

Customers of LSH Auto, the newest member of the Mercedes-Benz Vans retail network, will soon be able to get their vehicles maintained and repaired at its branch in Macclesfield, while also benefiting from quicker emergency assistance response times.
One of the UK’s leading Mercedes-Benz car retailers, LSH Auto was awarded its light commercial vehicle franchise less than a year ago. The workshop teams at Mercedes-Benz Vans of Stockport and Mercedes-Benz Vans of Erdington have been servicing vans alongside cars since the outset.
To further increase convenience for customers, from September LSH Auto will begin maintaining and repairing vans at its dealership on Macclesfield’s Lyme Green Business Park, a facility currently dedicated solely to cars.
Meanwhile, LSH Auto will soon be providing van operators with round-the-clock, emergency support, a development that holds out the promise of quicker roadside attendance times.
Mercedes-Benz Vans’ industry-leading MobiloVan service is free of charge to those whose vehicles are still covered by their three-year, unlimited mileage manufacturer’s warranty, and thereafter provided the last service was by an official Dealer. Expert technicians who fit only GenuineParts fix 80% of breakdowns at the roadside before sending drivers on their way.
Martyn Webb, Managing Director of LSH Auto UK, said: “The expansion of our aftersales offer as it relates to Mercedes-Benz vans represents a significant investment for the business, but reflects our determination to provide customers with a service that best meets their needs.
“We appreciate that many operators, particularly those who’ve been very busy as a result of the pandemic, want to keep their vehicles on the road and earning. By opening a third workshop to vans not only will we make life more convenient for customers, but we will also help to further restrict potentially costly downtime.
“The same applies to the MobiloVan back-up we’ll be providing. Working from comprehensively equipped and stocked Sprinters based at all three dealerships, our highly-trained technicians will be providing rapid-response roadside assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”
Martyn continued: “LSH Auto is a business that looks constantly to the future and we never stop exploring ways to improve our customer service. Our partnership with Mercedes-Benz Vans is going from strength-to-strength. We’re winning new orders across the board – from major fleet operators, to small- and medium-sized enterprises, and sole traders – so the future looks very exciting.”
Electric vehicles will have a big part to play in that future. LSH Auto is one of a handful of franchisees so far to have secured accreditation from Mercedes-Benz Vans at each of its locations to retail and maintain the ground-breaking eVito, which is battery-powered and produces zero tailpipe emissions. The company’s own Parts delivery fleet also includes eVito models.
LSH Auto UK is part of LSH International, one of the world’s largest Mercedes-Benz car dealer groups. Opened in 2018, the company’s £60-million Stockport dealership is a landmark destination and boasts Europe’s largest Mercedes-Benz ‘Autohaus’. From an aftercare perspective, it is also home to a high-tech body, paint and repair centre.