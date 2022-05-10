Headline News

Camera Systems

Updated MirrorCam on cab

Second generation of MirrorCam

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 - 08:02
No Comments
924 Views
Camera Systems, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, Mercedes-Benz Trucks, News, Newsletter, Top News

Mercedes-Benz Trucks presented a truck with cameras instead of exterior outside mirrors back in 2014 with its study entitled “Mercedes-Benz Future Truck 2025”. In 2018, it was the first in the industry to introduce series production of MirrorCam – the first mirror camera system for trucks. A series-produced truck equipped with MirrorCam no longer had traditional main and wide-angle mirrors. Instead, it had a system consisting of two cameras attached to both sides of the roof frame as well as two portrait-format monitors attached to the A-pillars in the cab, together with the corresponding controls in the driver’s cab. A conscious decision was made to use two equally sized, 15-inch monitors on the driver’s and front passenger’s sides. This is because the larger the image of a moving object, the easier it is to judge its speed. For the driver to identify the image information relevant to the situation as quickly as possible, a complex, multi-quadrant view was also replaced by a single image.

Update MirrorCam

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has now updated MirrorCam for the first time. With the second generation, available for the Actros and Arocs as well as eActros series since April 2022, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has evolved important details of the system, winning several Innovation Awards. Prof. Uwe Baake, Head of Product Development at Mercedes-Benz Trucks, explains: “The intensive discussions with our customers and their experiences from day-to-day operations formed the foundations for us to make further adjustments to individual technical parameters, thereby generating even greater added value, especially in terms of display and safety.”

In addition to improved aerodynamics and correspondingly lower fuel consumption and energy requirements, MirrorCam has brought about increased road safety, given that where the glass mirrors previously concealed large areas (‘blind spots’) to the sides of the A-pillar, MirrorCam does not obstruct the field of vision. This is particularly beneficial at junctions, when manoeuvring, and in tight bends. Furthermore, the electronic system uses functions such as semi-trailer tracking or special views for challenging manoeuvring tasks to make everyday operations easier for professional drivers.

Less is more: Shorter camera arms are beneficial

The exterior of the second MirrorCam generation stands out because the camera arms on both sides have been shortened by ten centimetres. This applies to both the narrower and wider cab and, among other advantages, allows drivers to reverse in a straight line more easily than with the first MirrorCam generation. This comes as a result of MirrorCam’s perspective now being even more akin to that of conventional glass mirrors. Shorter dimensions bring about another benefit because with the 2.5 metre-wide cab, the camera arm now protrudes no further than the kerb mirror which is within the driver’s sight. Collisions with objects at the edge of the road are now virtually impossible. As chassis widths are identical, this also applies to the 2.3 metre-wide cab variant.

Further optimised image parameters on MirrorCam

As part of the revision of the camera-based system, Mercedes-Benz Trucks has also evolved further features. For example, the revised MirrorCam arms now incorporate an enhanced housing design which further reduces the risk of debris obscuring the camera lens and causing undesirable visual effects. In addition, engineers at Mercedes-Benz Trucks have further optimised the tone mapping – tone mapping is a process in which an image is adapted so that a large range of tones are displayed correctly on a medium – reflected primarily as an improved contrast display. The camera system’s evolution in colour and brightness adaptation, which is already very bright in itself, means that the displays show the area relevant to the driving situation even more accurately when the vehicle is reversing into a dark or poorly lit facility, for example.

Committed to safety and driver convenience

These revisions result in an even higher added value for MirrorCam overall. Thanks to its supporting effect, the enhanced system can help to manage situations such as overtaking, manoeuvring, driving in poor visibility and darkness, cornering and passing narrow spaces even more safely and without causing stress. The existing advantages are still available, such as wide-angle mode when reversing, distance lines on the display for better assessing the distance from objects behind the vehicle being driven, camera image panning when cornering, and monitoring of the vehicle’s surroundings during rest periods.

The interaction between MirrorCam and the cornering assistant from Mercedes‑Benz Trucks has already proved helpful, especially in complex traffic situations and at confusing junctions. If, contrary to expectations, there is a risk that a truck driver fails to spot a cyclist or pedestrian when turning left, Sideguard Assist can – within its system limits – warn the driver as part of a multi-stage process, using the MirrorCam display to provide visual warnings.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

White van on the road

TruTac introduce TruVan – a compliance tool...

May 10, 2022No Comments

In response to new regulations from 21st May, TruTac, the fleet compliance experts, have launched ‘TruVan’.  The brand new TruVan product includes an App and web-based ‘back-office’

EV battery production

UK risks chance to become g...

The UK can become a global player in electric

May 10, 2022
digital procurement

Five factors to consider fo...

Extensive disruption at the beginning of the decade put

May 10, 2022
West Midlands Interchange

West Midlands Interchange a...

One of Europe’s largest new logistics development sites, West

May 09, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Green Logistics

    Fleet Managers: It’s time to...

    If you’re a carrier or

    May 03, 20225,070 Views

    Costas Xyloyiannis

    Costas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and

    May 10, 20224,566 Views
    eGen Power™ 100D fully electric axle

    Allison e-Axle to make its UK ...

    Allison Transmission will exhibit an

    May 04, 20224,332 Views

    Bridgestone adds evidence to g...

    Bridgestone is adding more weight

    May 09, 20223,366 Views
    Noise camera

    New trial to banish loud engin...

    A search for Britain’s noisiest

    May 04, 20223,096 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021242,286 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202166,858 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202140,938 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202232,688 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202128,278 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing