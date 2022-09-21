Daimler Truck unveils battery-electric eActros LongHaul truck

Daimler Truck is pursuing the goal of complete locally CO2 neutral transport. The manufacturer demonstrates this with a broad portfolio of fully electric vehicles at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hanover.
The Daimler Truck trade show highlight is the heavy-duty, battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul long-distance truck, which the manufacturer presents to the public for the first time.
Daimler Truck unveiled a concept prototype of the electric truck at a press conference ahead of the IAA on Sunday evening. The series-production eActros LongHaul has a range of around 500 kilometres on a single battery charge and is capable of megawatt charging. Readiness for series production is planned for 2024.
Another innovation at the trade show is the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eActros 300 in a tractor version for flexible heavy-duty distribution transport. In addition, Daimler Truck has announced the battery-electric Mercedes-Benz eAtego for the medium-duty segment. As another highlight, the manufacturer is presenting the light-duty, battery-electric FUSO Next Generation eCanter at the IAA – celebrating its European premiere at IAA Transportation just two weeks after its world premiere.
By 2030 commercial vehicles that are CO2-neutral in driving operation should account for up to 60% of Daimler Truck sales in EU30 markets. Daimler Truck’s appearance at this year’s IAA is its first as an independent DAX company.
Martin Daum, CEO Daimler Truck: “Since the last IAA four years ago we have moved forward at full speed with the transition to CO2-neutral transport. This year we already have eight pure battery-electric series-production vehicles in our portfolio. However, it’s not enough just to offer the right vehicles. Our customers also need the suitable infrastructure. We are active here at a wide variety of levels. For a rapid build-up, it is essential that the entire industry and governments pull together.”
Karin Rådström, CEO Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “We are continuously expanding our portfolio of battery-electric trucks. Our focus is on offering clear advantages to our customers. Therefore, our electric trucks are specifically designed for eMobility giving them better drivability, energy efficiency and durability.”
Karl Deppen, CEO Daimler Truck Asia: “At FUSO, we are frontrunners in the electrification of commercial vehicles. Since the introduction of the small-series FUSO eCanter five years ago, we gained extensive experience and valuable feedback from customers running the trucks in daily operations. With the Next Generation eCanter, we are now offering our customers tailor-made eMobility solutions for a broad range of applications. By taking the next step extending our product portfolio and entering large-scale production we continue to lead the sustainable transportation of the future.”
eActros LongHaul with over 600 kilowatt hours of battery capacity
The eActros LongHaul presented at IAA provides a preview of the design language of the production vehicle with its clear contours and an LED light strip in the front area.
Mercedes-Benz Trucks has also announced additional information on the eActros LongHaul series. Three battery packs provide an installed total capacity of over 600 kWh and two electric motors, as part of a new e-axle, generate a continuous output of 400 kW (536 hp) and a peak output of over 600 kW (805 hp). In addition to the tractor unit, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will also produce rigid variants of the eActros LongHaul at market launch. This will offer customers numerous other possible use cases for fully electric transport. Development engineers at Mercedes-Benz Trucks are designing the eActros LongHaul so that the vehicle and its components meet the same durability requirements as a comparable conventional heavy long-distance Actros. That means 1.2 million kilometres on the road over a period of ten years.
The batteries used in the eActros LongHaul employ lithium iron phosphate cell technology (LFP). These are characterised, above all, by a long service life and more usable energy. The batteries of the production eActros LongHaul can be charged from 20% to 80% in well under 30 minutes at a charging station with an output of about one megawatt.
The core of the Mercedes-Benz Trucks concept for battery-electric long-distance transport is to offer customers a holistic solution consisting of vehicle technology, consulting, charging infrastructure and services. The eActros LongHaul is planned to be the right choice for customers in terms of profitability, sustainability and reliability. First prototypes are already undergoing intensive testing and the eActros LongHaul will be trialled on public roads this year. In the coming year, near-production prototypes will go to customers for real-world use testing.
The first prototypes of the Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck are already undergoing intensive testing – both on the in-house test track and on public roads. The development goal is a range of 1,000 kilometres and more. This makes the truck suitable for particularly flexible and demanding operations, especially in the important segment of heavy long-distance transport. The ultimate goal is to achieve carbon-neutral transport on the road by 2050.