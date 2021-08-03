Headline News

M&H Carriers first to electrify distribution fleet in north of Scotland

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 - 10:39
One of Scotland’s leading distribution firms has begun to electrify its Highland delivery fleet – the first logistics outfit in the north of Scotland to do so.

MAN eTGE

Managing director Fraser MacLean with the new vans

M&H Carriers has invested £500,000 to introduce ten new MAN eTGE e-vans to its fleet operating out of its Inverness depot. The move comes as the company looks for new ways to reduce its carbon footprint as it makes daily deliveries in the city of Inverness.

Managing director Fraser MacLean said: “As a distributor in the Highlands with a team that lives and works in Inverness, we’re committed to investing in the future not only of our business but of the environment, so are delighted to be taking the first steps towards electrifying our fleet.

“Our community – and the way our operations impact it – is at the core of everything we do at M&H Carriers. As the country’s EV infrastructure continues to improve, we hope to build the electric side of our fleet across our delivery network to further reduce our impact on the environment.

“Initial outlay is often seen as a barrier to electrification for transport businesses – but we really do believe it is worth the investment. The cost of electricity against traditional fuel is far lower, meaning it is not only a great choice for the environment in the short term, but for business in the long run too.

“We firmly believe that it is everyone’s responsibility to contribute to a greener, healthier future and are committed to continually looking for new and innovative ways to reduce our emissions.”

Each MAN eTGC e-van boasts a range of up to 130km per charge, allowing M&H Carriers’ drivers to traverse the Highland roads with ease on their daily deliveries. With no compromise on delivery capacity, the vans produce virtually no noise and are emission free – making them an ideal transport solution for the delivery network.

M&H Carriers is a leading distributor and haulier in the north of Scotland, delivering parcels, freight, pallets and 2-man products across the country. Working with small businesses, commercial multicarrier networks and private individuals, the firm is dedicated to ensuring businesses keep trading throughout the pandemic and into recovery. Its depots are in Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee and Argyll – with satellite depots in Helmsdale, Elgin, Skye and Fort William.

