MAN launches software upgrades for trucks over-the-air

Monday, February 15, 2021 - 10:47
Fleet Management, MAN, Manufacturer News

MAN Trucks has launched a new digital service called MAN Now that allows its vehicles to receive software updates remotely.

MANThe first feature to be made available over-the-air is MAN OnlineTraffic, which enables users to plan the best possible route by feeding route-specific, real-time data on the current traffic conditions into the vehicle navigation system.

Restrictions that are relevant to truck drivers in particular, such as clearance heights or permissible gross weights on bridges, are taken into account when the system works out the optimum route.

With the MAN media system Navigation Advanced on board, customers have access to MAN OnlineTraffic free of charge for one year. That access is extended to two years if they have the MAN media system Navigation Professional.

MAN MapUpdate – with its up-to-date maps and geographically regional packages – will soon be available on MAN Now.

Other over-the-air features will be introduced in the course of 2021. In future, MAN Now will afford fleet managers the option of adapting the software configuration of their vehicles to suit the prevailing commercial requirements, such as software to reduce fuel consumption, gearbox driving programmes or additional language packs.

After logging onto the online platform, fleet managers can equip each vehicle with the latest features on an ongoing and needs-oriented basis – at the touch of a button via the Internet, without visiting the workshop.

Trucks from earlier model series can also benefit from MAN DigitalServices. In such cases, the customer is referred to their workshop of choice so that the retrofitting work can be carried out. MAN Now makes use of the automatic installation compatibility function to find out which features are currently available for each truck in the fleet and if they can be retrofitted.

Tags
,

