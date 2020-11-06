Headline News

Record-breaking bookings for MOT and services

Friday, November 6, 2020 - 07:25
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday were record-breaking days for MOT and service bookings, according to data from BookMyGarage.com.

The UK’s largest real-time comparison site saw a vast increase in bookings following the Government’s announcement of lockdown 2.0.

The new measures, which were announced on Saturday, sparked an immediate rush from motorists. BookMyGarage recorded its most MOT and service bookings ever on Monday, a figure which was matched on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

To keep in line with the new restrictions, showrooms are being forced to close their doors to non-click & collect footfall.

The franchised network is set to rely on its aftersales divisions, with MOT and servicing allowed to continue during lockdown 2.0, and several franchised dealers, including Inchcape, have already confirmed servicing will continue as the restrictions are applied.

Karen Rotberg, Co-Founder of BookMyGarage.com, commented: “Consumer behaviour has fluctuated constantly throughout the pandemic, but it’s clear that motorists still want to get their cars serviced and MOT’d as normal despite the November lockdown.

“While sales remain suppressed and showrooms are all but closed, dealers can grow the soon-to-be vital Segment 2 & 3 vehicle parc, improving market penetration versus the fast-fits. “

BookMyGarage.com has helped more than four million motorists obtain instant comparison prices for MOT, service and repair procedures through its network of over 9,000 franchise and independent UK garages.

