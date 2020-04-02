Headline News

Independent garages valued more since start of COVID-19 crisis

Thursday, April 2, 2020 - 10:36
No Comments
216 Views
General News, Maintenance, News, Newsletter, Repairs, Secondary News, Servicing, Vehicle Maintenance

Fixter, the UK’s first end-to-end online car maintenance service provider, today reveals national survey results which show that essential businesses, such as independent garages, are valued more than before the crisis.

Fixter

Fixter Mechanic

Results from a national Fixter survey shows increased trust and value from the general public in essential services such as food production, delivering services and garage operations since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.

89% of customers who rely on their cars now think that it is more important than ever to keep it in a good condition. The result supports Fixter’s special offer for key workers and the contact-free collection and delivery service offered to Fixter customers.

Further results reveal that 87% of participants believe that ‘essential businesses’ such as local garages have responded with appropriate procedures to deal with Coronavirus and the government social distancing measures.  

Limvirak Chea, Co-Founder and CEO of Fixter, said: “We asked our customers how their views on independent garages and essential services may have changed since the crisis started. We found that the trust in both has substantially increased and that the general public value essential businesses more, as they look at them in a different light and rely on them more than ever.”

“In the past, some independent garages probably haven’t had the reputation they deserve, but now they have shown that they can respond to a crisis and play a critical role in keeping the country moving at a difficult time. They have stepped-up and are rising to the challenge by responding to people’s needs and continue to deliver the best possible service for those who need it most.”

“We, at Fixter, are delighted that people really value the importance of hassle-free car maintenance in times like these. While we can, we will continue to provide the service so many people are relying on”.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Vehicle safety warning amid lock down

Apr 02, 2020No Comments

Motorists have been warned to ensure their cars and vans stay roadworthy after a lengthy period of non-use. Motoring experts from LeaseVan.co.uk have told drivers to park their vehicles

AA launches free breakdown ...

The AA is launching a free breakdown service for

Apr 02, 2020
Moixa

Moixa, UK Power Networks Se...

The EV Fleet-Centred Local Energy Systems (EFLES) project is

Apr 02, 2020

How Coronavirus has impacte...

Since being recorded in late 2019 in China, the

Apr 01, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201417,712 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201416,932 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201816,866 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201916,824 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201915,438 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage