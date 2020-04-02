Independent garages valued more since start of COVID-19 crisis

Fixter, the UK’s first end-to-end online car maintenance service provider, today reveals national survey results which show that essential businesses, such as independent garages, are valued more than before the crisis.
Results from a national Fixter survey shows increased trust and value from the general public in essential services such as food production, delivering services and garage operations since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
89% of customers who rely on their cars now think that it is more important than ever to keep it in a good condition. The result supports Fixter’s special offer for key workers and the contact-free collection and delivery service offered to Fixter customers.
Further results reveal that 87% of participants believe that ‘essential businesses’ such as local garages have responded with appropriate procedures to deal with Coronavirus and the government social distancing measures.
Limvirak Chea, Co-Founder and CEO of Fixter, said: “We asked our customers how their views on independent garages and essential services may have changed since the crisis started. We found that the trust in both has substantially increased and that the general public value essential businesses more, as they look at them in a different light and rely on them more than ever.”
“In the past, some independent garages probably haven’t had the reputation they deserve, but now they have shown that they can respond to a crisis and play a critical role in keeping the country moving at a difficult time. They have stepped-up and are rising to the challenge by responding to people’s needs and continue to deliver the best possible service for those who need it most.”
“We, at Fixter, are delighted that people really value the importance of hassle-free car maintenance in times like these. While we can, we will continue to provide the service so many people are relying on”.