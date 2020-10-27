DA Techs invests in upskilling young, ambitious apprentice

Well-known alloy wheel repair company, DA Techs, is looking to the next generation of workers as the growing business takes on a young Digital Marketing Apprentice despite COVID’s impact on industry and recruitment.
The Lancashire-based company, which is also the first in the UK to provide a mobile alloy diamond repair service, has seen a continuous stream of work in recent months and so is using its stable position to take on talented, young individuals just starting out in their careers.
Elliot Makin, DA Tech’s latest recruit, will hold the role of Digital Marketing Apprentice – his responsibilities will range from improving DA Tech’s digital interaction with its clients to improve overall customer experience, to operating across the company’s social accounts and overseeing various advertorial campaigns.
DA Techs first connected with Elliot through reaching out to The Juice Academy, a digital marketing apprenticeship programme running in Manchester, where he is undertaking a Junior Content Producer Level 3 qualification having graduated from Sheffield Hallam University in 2020.
Jamie Baxter, Director at DA Techs, said: “These are tough times for young people across the country – recruitment levels are at an all time low, budgets are strapped and any potential plans of theirs for 2020 have been scuppered.
“Which is why it was so important to myself, and the rest of the team at DA Techs, that we take on someone like Elliot. A person who has the potential to develop his skill-set, advance his career journey and make a real impact to a company. We’re looking forward to welcoming Elliot and seeing all that he has to offer.”
Elliot added: “This is a really exciting step for me – moving from the student world to the professional world. Obviously, it’s a strange time to be onboarding but I’m grateful to the DA Techs team for providing me with this opportunity, and can’t wait to get stuck in.”