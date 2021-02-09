Headline News

DA Techs merges tyre, wheel and bodywork services under one roof

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 - 07:29
No Comments
714 Views
Bodyshops, General News, Maintenance, News, Newsletter, Repairs, Secondary News, Vehicle Maintenance

DA Techs, the wheel repair and refurbishment business based near Chorley in Lancashire, has used the quiet periods of lockdown to level up its services and ensure rapid growth once the current restrictions are eased.

DA Techs

Despite only being founded four short years ago, the company’s annual sales now exceed £1 million. Starting out as a mobile alloy wheel repair service, DA Techs has now merged its Alloy Wheel Repair Centre with its body shop and tyre centre to bring all providers under one roof.

In order to do this, the business – which once had the smallest unit at Adlington Business Park – has taken over four more and now has a total of over 10,000 square feet of space. This has been filled with the very latest state-of-the-art machinery, partly funded by Government grants for digital innovation.

DA Techs

Conveyer System

For example, a completely automated track conveyor system – that can accommodate 70 alloy wheels at any one time and restores condition to meet the original manufacturing standard – has been installed. As well as this, a body shop with two new spray booths that are large enough to accommodate commercial vehicles has been fitted and a new nitrogen tyre inflator, which reduces unnecessary air loss and elongates tyre life, has been brought in.

This move provides all customers, ranging from large fleet providers, car dealers and car supermarkets to private clients, body shops and independent garages across the North West, with a one-stop-shop for high-quality bodywork repairs, alloy wheel refurbishment and tyre treatments. It has also doubled the provider’s capacity, so more vehicles can be serviced in a quick and efficient way.

The Adlington provider has also used this time to undergo a complete rebrand – changing the acronym in its name to stand for Diverse Automotive Technicians in order to better represent its new range of services. It has also refreshed its digital offering, including its website where you can purchase new tyres online using the company’s new user-friendly e-commerce system.

DA Techs

Jamie Baxter, DA Techs

Jamie Baxter, Director of DA Techs, said: “We know what a pain it can be when your vehicle needs more than one type of service, but you have to go from place-to-place sorting each individually. We wanted to get rid of those headaches for our customers.

“So, we used the periods of relative downtime that lockdown presented us with to roll up our sleeves and create a solution. With all the services they need in one location with a modern, professional set-up, we are saving time and unnecessary faff for our customers. This service is completely unrivalled in the region.”

DA Techs has also made the payment element easier for its retail customers, through implementing a new Payment Assist system where 25% of the total bill is paid as a deposit, then the remaining 75% is paid over the next three months, with no additional fees or interest.

Jamie added: “2020 wasn’t a bad year for us by any means – even against the backdrop of swirling coronavirus uncertainty, DA Techs refurbished over 18,000 wheels and now has 26 highly trained staff to its name.

“Demand did rise and fall with the changing of various restrictions, but we are certain that it will bounce back. And when it does, we’ll be ready.”

To find out more information about how DA Techs services its trade, private and commercial customers, please visit: https://www.datechs.co.uk/.

Related Article

Truck Drivers

Young people won’t drive trucks even wi...

Feb 09, 2021No Comments

The UK is facing a shortage of 76,000 thousand drivers, despite the wages being higher than the UK average and jobs being waiting. Mark Hall from Divert.co.uk

autonomous vehicle

bp & Oxbotica complete...

bp has successfully completed an autonomous vehicle trial at

Feb 09, 2021
SM UK

SM UK produces Yorkshire’...

Leeds-based auto engineering and vehicle safety specialist SM UK

Feb 09, 2021
Dashcam

Dashcam: a ‘game changer...

As many as 89 dashcam video recordings of alleged

Feb 08, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201920,892 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201920,046 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202019,692 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201919,158 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201818,888 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing