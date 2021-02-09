DA Techs merges tyre, wheel and bodywork services under one roof

DA Techs, the wheel repair and refurbishment business based near Chorley in Lancashire, has used the quiet periods of lockdown to level up its services and ensure rapid growth once the current restrictions are eased.
Despite only being founded four short years ago, the company’s annual sales now exceed £1 million. Starting out as a mobile alloy wheel repair service, DA Techs has now merged its Alloy Wheel Repair Centre with its body shop and tyre centre to bring all providers under one roof.
In order to do this, the business – which once had the smallest unit at Adlington Business Park – has taken over four more and now has a total of over 10,000 square feet of space. This has been filled with the very latest state-of-the-art machinery, partly funded by Government grants for digital innovation.
For example, a completely automated track conveyor system – that can accommodate 70 alloy wheels at any one time and restores condition to meet the original manufacturing standard – has been installed. As well as this, a body shop with two new spray booths that are large enough to accommodate commercial vehicles has been fitted and a new nitrogen tyre inflator, which reduces unnecessary air loss and elongates tyre life, has been brought in.
This move provides all customers, ranging from large fleet providers, car dealers and car supermarkets to private clients, body shops and independent garages across the North West, with a one-stop-shop for high-quality bodywork repairs, alloy wheel refurbishment and tyre treatments. It has also doubled the provider’s capacity, so more vehicles can be serviced in a quick and efficient way.
The Adlington provider has also used this time to undergo a complete rebrand – changing the acronym in its name to stand for Diverse Automotive Technicians in order to better represent its new range of services. It has also refreshed its digital offering, including its website where you can purchase new tyres online using the company’s new user-friendly e-commerce system.
Jamie Baxter, Director of DA Techs, said: “We know what a pain it can be when your vehicle needs more than one type of service, but you have to go from place-to-place sorting each individually. We wanted to get rid of those headaches for our customers.
“So, we used the periods of relative downtime that lockdown presented us with to roll up our sleeves and create a solution. With all the services they need in one location with a modern, professional set-up, we are saving time and unnecessary faff for our customers. This service is completely unrivalled in the region.”
DA Techs has also made the payment element easier for its retail customers, through implementing a new Payment Assist system where 25% of the total bill is paid as a deposit, then the remaining 75% is paid over the next three months, with no additional fees or interest.
Jamie added: “2020 wasn’t a bad year for us by any means – even against the backdrop of swirling coronavirus uncertainty, DA Techs refurbished over 18,000 wheels and now has 26 highly trained staff to its name.
“Demand did rise and fall with the changing of various restrictions, but we are certain that it will bounce back. And when it does, we’ll be ready.”
To find out more information about how DA Techs services its trade, private and commercial customers, please visit: https://www.datechs.co.uk/.