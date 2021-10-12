Yodel creates more than 4,300 roles as it gears up for Christmas

UK independent parcel carrier Yodel has announced that it is looking to recruit 4,311 new colleagues as the business prepares for what is expected to be a busy festive period. There are a variety of roles available – including couriers, parcel sorters and warehouse operatives at one of Yodel’s 50 locations nationwide.
Yodel’s recruitment drive is in response to the ever-growing demand for online retail, which has increased dramatically over the last 18 months. After having experienced the ease of ecommerce throughout the pandemic, consumers have been increasingly taking advantage of online shopping and have caused a permanent shift in the market with the business operating at peak levels throughout the whole year.
Mike Hancox, CEO of Yodel, commented: “We expect the ongoing growth in online retail will continue in the winter months as consumers look to finalise their Black Friday and Christmas shopping for friends, family and loved ones as conveniently as possible.
“There’s a huge breadth of roles available, with many presenting an opportunity to grow into long-term careers. By joining Yodel you’ll become part of a nationwide family and have options to work either full or part-time to suit your lifestyle.”
The announcement comes as Yodel records its busiest and most successful year to date. Having proven the flexibility of its network with the vast range of shapes and sizes of parcels that it delivers, Yodel handled 190m parcels last year, a 30% increase in volume in 2020 compared to 2019.