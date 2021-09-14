Headline News

Whistl approved as a UK Customs Clearance Agent

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 - 09:54
Whistl, the UKs leading logistics specialists in e-fulfilment, contact centres, mail and parcels, and been approved by the UK’s Border Force and HMRC to become a Customs Clearance Agent.

WhistlThe company is now able to offer air, sea and road clearance for mail and parcels entering the UK and has appointed a dedicated Customs Clearance Manager and support team.  The experienced team are based at Whistl’s International Gateway near Heathrow.

Through one point of contact Whistl is now able to offer customers direct a full end to end solution from export destination to final mile delivery.  It includes full customs clearance for international freight into the UK; devanning of sea and road containers; reconciliation and handover to final mile carrier; re-labelling and re-working of customer freight; and simple payment and invoicing options.

As part of the International Gateway, Whistl is also able to offer an External Temporary Storage Facility (ETSF) for goods that may be placed into storage prior to being placed under a customs procedure or re-exported.  This facility is available to freight forwarders, customs agents, warehouse keepers and transport companies.

Whistl, through a collaboration with a third party, began offering a seamless customs clearance service in 2020 for mail and parcel customers who operate internationally.  Due to the exponential growth in Whistl’s international activity, the company decided to take the whole service in-house to enable it to meet its ambitious expansion plans.

Nick Wells, CEO Whistl, said: “The UKs trading relationship with the rest of the world is evolving and it has never been more important for customers to have a seamless import experience into the UK.  As the logistics specialist in international e-fulfilment, mail and parcels, Whistl is best placed to help our customers navigate this increasingly complex arena.”

A UK Customs Clearance Agent is a company or person who will deal with customs on your behalf.

 

