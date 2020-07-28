Headline News

Wincanton announces new eFulfilment facility in Nuneaton

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 10:13
Wincanton plc, the largest British third-party logistics company, today announces it is investing in a dedicated new eCommerce facility in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. The site will be open this month.

WincantonThe first customers in this new site will be existing Wincanton partners, home furnishings brand Loaf and health and beauty company Neal’s Yard Remedies. Wincanton will operate the facility under its W2 digital banner, with plans for further investment in cloud-fulfilment systems and robotics. This will accelerate online growth in the home, and health and beauty sectors.

Wincanton has been a long-term partner of both businesses, using its scale, technology and expertise to support the firms’ growth and evolution into truly multi-channel businesses. Loaf’s growing online business has been strengthened by the opening of ‘Loaf Shacks’ in recent years; Wincanton created a new e-commerce fulfilment service for Neal’s Yard Remedies in just 48 hours in April this year, to meet increased customer demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the transition, Wincanton has secured a new warehouse contract with Loaf for a further five years. Wincanton manages the end-to-end supply chain for Loaf including warehouse services, order fulfilment, carrier management and two-person home delivery. Founded in 2008, Loaf has been one of the UK’s fastest growing home furniture companies, qualifying for the Virgin Fast Track 100 four years in a row.

WincantonFollowing Wincanton’s contract win to run the new Waitrose Customer Fulfilment Centre (CFC) in Greenford later this year, the new Nuneaton facility will create increased capacity to support the growth in eCommerce.

James Wroath, CEO at Wincanton, says: “This new site, and the new contract with Loaf, is a clear demonstration of Wincanton’s capability and commitment to supporting our customers’ growth and digital plans. A relentless focus on superior customer service and innovating through technology is key to continuing both our and their success.”

Charlie Marshall, founder and CEO of Loaf, said: “Wincanton has been a long-standing partner of Loaf. We are excited to continue this partnership in the new Nuneaton facility which is well set up to support our ambitious growth plans.”

