CitySprint to recruit over 750 couriers ahead of the Christmas rush

Monday, October 12, 2020 - 09:31
CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — has announced that it will recruit over 750 additional couriers across the UK, ahead of this year’s Christmas rush.

CitySprintWork will be available across all 30+ of CitySprint sites throughout the UK, with extra demand in Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Norwich and Southampton.

The run-up to Christmas is typically one of the busiest periods for retailers and their logistics partners. And with Coronavirus driving even more shopping spend online, and with consumers being encouraged to do their shopping well in advance of the festive season, couriers will have a vital role this extended peak period.

Drivers new to CitySprint will join over 5,000 couriers across the UK, with the business seeking a wide range of vehicles — including small vans, large vans (including refrigerated models), push bikes and cargo bikes. Together, they will help ensure a smooth service for CitySprint’s wide variety of clients across every industry throughout peak season.

Mark Footman, Operations Director at CitySprint commented: “The festive season is one of the most important times of the year for our clients, with delivery volumes increasing across our business. We’re always committed to providing a first-class service and going the extra mile, no matter what time of the year it is. This year, with the demand for festive home deliveries expected to be even higher than normal, we’re making sure the courier fleet is ready to face anything that comes our way. With a wide variety of national and local work available, we’re proud to offer couriers great rates, flexible work and the support of our world-class team.”

For more information on becoming a CitySprint courier, visit and apply today: https://www.citysprint.co.uk/couriers

