CitySprint donates 90th van as part of a nine-year partnership with Crisis

Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 08:36
This Christmas will see CitySprint – the UK’s largest same day distribution company – donate its 90th van to Crisis, the national charity for homeless people, as part of its ninth year of partnership.

CitySprint provides three vehicles for the Crisis team year-round to collect and distribute donations, and an additional eight at Christmas. These vans help people move into permanent accommodation by transporting furniture donations from retailers and also move donations, such as food and toiletries, between Crisis Christmas centres.

CitySprint’s vans provide valuable support for Crisis’ Christmas centres which offer thousands of guests advice and support around health, housing, employment, benefits as well as food, clothing and company – with data indicating that 4,676 guests came to Christmas centres across the country in 2018.

The nationwide operation provides support to Crisis centres in London, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Coventry and South Yorkshire and in 2019 three of the donated vans have travelled a total of 41,016 miles as part of this partnership.

Speaking about the partnership, Gary West, CEO at CitySprint, says: “Our business has always put people first and always will, so we are really proud to have supported Crisis – who play a vital role in providing a lifeline for thousands of people across the country – for nearly a decade.”

Declan Heather, Transport Coordinator – Crisis, commented: “We have been very grateful for CitySprint’s support with logistical support for past nine years, allowing us to focus on supporting people out of homelessness for good. We do this through education, training and support with housing, employment and health.”

