Headline News

Tican Chilled switches to diesel-free refrigeration

Friday, March 12, 2021 - 10:01
No Comments
330 Views
Environment News, Fleet News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Refrigeration Units, Secondary News

Meat wholesaler Tican Chilled is using hydraulic-drive TRUs on two CNG-powered Scania 18 tonners, in a bid to apply long-term sustainable solutions to their national distribution vehicle fleet.

Supplied by Swedish and UK manufacturer Hultsteins, the hydraulic refrigeration systems use an engine PTO-driven hydraulic pump to harness the energy from the truck engine and use it to drive the compressor of the fridge directly. This, say Hultsteins, is distinct from other hydraulic drive systems which first need to convert the hydraulic power to electricity to drive the compressor, in which case, around 10 to 15 % of the power would be lost by changing the energy from hydraulic to electric.

“The diesel-free slimline fridges are a natural fit with our sustainable transport programme.” Says Tican’s Group Operations Manager, Ian Adderley. “Over the first three months, the Slimline hydraulic units have performed exceptionally well and are living up to all our expectations regarding efficiency, economy and environmental impact.”

According to Tican and Hultsteins the diesel-free systems are expected to reduce carbon by around 90% and DPM/NOx emissions by over 95% – compared to a normal diesel fridge unit. During the first few months, diesel consumption has been reduced to around 10% of the amount usually expected of a conventional TRU.

“The units are certainly powerful, yet at the same time very quiet.” Explains Adderley. “They deliver 100% cooling capacity – even at idle speed – which is a great benefit given the 16-18 hour working days during which a constant set temperature is required. Furthermore, the absence of a diesel engine will not only contribute to low operating and maintenance costs but also will improve reliability and reduce downtime. The standard 5-year warranty on parts and service underpins Hultsteins’ confidence in the product.”

As part of the Denmark-based Tican Group, Tican Chilled specialises in bacon and pork, but also offers a wide range of meats (beef, lamb, poultry), including cooked meats as well as cheeses and marinades.

“We deliver to butchers throughout England and Wales from 7 key hubs and with many hundreds of destinations each week, the scope to reduce costs and environmental impact is of course considerable. In that regard, the Hultsteins fridges are making a significant contribution and in our view are preferable to conventional diesel refrigeration. I’m sure they will figure in our sustainable fleet requirements going forward.”

Hultsteins hydraulic refrigeration systems have been specified by single, multi-temperature and drawbar operators in Sweden and the Nordic countries for over 50 years. Now, with three different units to choose from – Slimline, Topline and Lowline – operators in the UK and Ireland will benefit from lower operating costs and, according to Hultsteins, will also be using TRU’s with the lowest carbon footprint, DPM & Nox emissions available anywhere in transport refrigeration.

Related Article

mental health

Over half of fleet drivers have experienced d...

Mar 12, 2021No Comments

Alphabet (GB) today launches its Driver MOT Guide; a mental health resource to help fleet managers prioritise and check their drivers’ wellbeing, as well as their vehicles,

charging cables

Thieves making £200 a time...

With the UK set to ban the sale of

Mar 12, 2021
Centrica

Centrica introduces ‘virt...

Centrica has launched a new Fleet Charging Management System

Mar 11, 2021
Road Safety

How does big data contribut...

Whenever we drive a connected car, dozens of gigabytes

Mar 11, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201820,478 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201818,618 Views

    Lex Autolease launches extende...

    The UK’s leading commercial vehicle

    Oct 08, 201918,354 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201918,300 Views

    Farewell to a legend: Last eve...

    Fleet-favourite HGV was voted Truck

    Jul 05, 201317,094 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing