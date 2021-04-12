Headline News

Hultsteins exhibit sustainable systems at ITT Hub 2021

Monday, April 12, 2021 - 08:06
Hultsteins, the Swedish and UK refrigeration systems manufacturer, are exhibiting their sustainable, hydraulic ‘diesel-free’ transport refrigeration and electric generator systems at ITT Hub 2021.

HultsteinsThe company says they see three main challenges facing operators of temperature-controlled trucks & trailers: operating costs, emission control and red diesel tax rebate withdrawal.

“We look forward to welcoming a wide cross section of visitors from the temperature-controlled and retail sectors, that will have the opportunity to see how easily they can switch to a sustainable solution that cuts running costs, carbon and emissions.” Says Graham Usher, Sales Distributor for Hultsteins’ products.

The savings offered will not only mitigate the massive diesel price increase which comes into force in April 2022 but will allow operators to reduce fuel consumption on their fridge operations by 70 to 90%, from their current spend.

Graham continues,  “On our outside stand, we will be exhibiting our 18 tonne multi-temperature fridge and this will be joined by a tractor unit that is fitted with our Ecogen hydro-electric generation system, which transforms any trailer fridge that is coupled to the tractor into an electric fridge.”

 

