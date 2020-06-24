Headline News

DMC Trailers values Schmitz Cargobull quality

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 10:15
Contract hire and rental business DMC Trailers has added 20 new Schmitz Cargobull trailers to its fleet because of the equipment’s build strength and consistently high residual values.

The new units, fitted with Carrier Transicold fridges, are supporting the Ballyvesey-owned firm’s existing customers who have specified quality and robust trailers for their operations.  

 

DMC Trailers Sales and Account Manager, Zak Burton, says: “Investing in Schmitz Cargobull trailers makes good business sense. We offer our customers the best in quality and service, and the fact they will need less maintenance means less downtime and costs for all involved.

 

“For us, we know the total cost of ownership will be low, so they represent great value for money which we can pass on to our customers.”

 

The new trailers, which have been specified with Dynamic Ramp Protection, join DMC Trailers’ 1,000-strong multi-brand trailer contract hire and rental fleet based in Scunthorpe. For more information please visit: www.dmctrailers.co.uk.

