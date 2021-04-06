Headline News

Carrier Transicold increases Henry Colbeck’s refrigerated fleet

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 - 11:33
No Comments
888 Views
Carrier Transicold, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Refrigeration Units, Top News

Fish and chip shop supplier Henry Colbeck has taken delivery of three new 26-tonne MAN rigid trucks, each mounted with a Carrier Transicold Supra® 750 unit

Carrier TransicoldThe new MAN TGS trucks, which join Henry Colbeck’s Coatbridge operation, replace older vehicles and feature bespoke bodies from Gray & Adams with separate access points to individual storage sections. The consistent performance and reliability of Carrier Transicold’s Supra 750 unit, in conjunction with excellent aftersales support, was key to securing the order and moving Henry Colbeck closer to being an all-Carrier fleet.

“When I joined the company, my main focus was to review and improve efficiencies across the business,” said Hugh O’Brien, Operations Director, Henry Colbeck. “We were running fridges from a range of manufacturers, which made keeping them all operational complicated and expensive. We took our first Carrier unit in 2013 and haven’t looked back – their impressive reliability has allowed us to consolidate our fleet in Scotland; 12 of the 13 rigids operating out of Coatbridge are now Carrier-cooled, and we’ll be making it 13 as soon as we can.”

The powerful Supra 750 units provide constant airflow to the compartments in the body, independent of engine speed, offering both rapid pull-down and accurate set point control. This allows Henry Colbeck to transport a wide range of chilled or frozen products to fish and chip shops, as well as restaurants, across Scotland. The new vehicles also feature Carrier Transicold’s DataCOLD™ 600 temperature recorder, which provides easy access to a wealth of information on the performance of the units.

“What makes the Supra stand out from the crowd is the level of control it gives us, particularly when it comes to maintaining the integrity of the cold chain. This is something our customers have to prove when they face any health and safety inspections, so having the ability to print the relevant data directly from the unit thanks to the DataCOLD system is superb,” added O’Brien.

The new vehicles join Henry Colbeck’s total refrigerated commercial vehicle fleet of 33 similar 26-tonne MAN rigids, split between the company’s Coatbridge site and its main base in Gateshead.

The new rigids will be in operation for five years, working five days per week and are expected to clock up around 70,000 miles per year. The Supra units are each backed by Carrier Transicold’s comprehensive everCOLD™ fixed cost full-service maintenance package, which includes annual temperature control testing and certification, full regulatory checks, and access to the company’s oneCALL 24/7 incident management service.

Now a fourth-generation family business, Henry Colbeck was founded in 1893 and is the oldest fish and chip shop supplier in the UK. The company’s Coatbridge site opened in 1998, allowing Henry Colbeck to supply more than 2,000 customers across the north of England and Scotland.

 

Tags

Related Article

highway maintenance

‘Up-down’ approach to highways ma...

Apr 07, 2021No Comments

A legacy of inconsistent funding is still preventing local authorities from being able to provide long term, cost effective maintenance improvements for local roads. That’s according to

Octopus

Octopus launches new EV lea...

Octopus Electric Vehicles today announces the launch of a

Apr 07, 2021
light commercial vehicle

New van market still playin...

The new light commercial vehicle market grew by 85.5%

Apr 07, 2021
Jaguar I-PACE

VCS unveils zero emissions ...

VCS, the UK’s market-leading ambulance conversion specialist, has today

Apr 06, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 202199,738 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201822,266 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201819,638 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201917,634 Views
    Geotab Truck Solution

    The new Geotab Truck Solution ...

    Geotab, a global leader in

    Sep 17, 202017,532 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing