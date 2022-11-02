VodaFone
Palletways welcomes Norwich logistics firm to the network

Wednesday, November 2, 2022 - 10:12
Bomfords Group in Harleston is the latest logistics firm to join Palletways and has pledged to remain part of the network for the next decade.

Founded in 1980, Bomfords Group today employs 125 people and operates a fleet of more than 80 delivery vehicles. Bomfords customers, which include some of the most prominent pharmaceutical and packaging names, benefit from a range of freight services, including warehousing, full loads, groupage and two-man delivery. They will cover selected NR postcodes in Norwich for Palletways and it’s expected to transport more than 400 pallets per day.

David Waterman, business development director at Bomford Group (members of the Road Haulage Association), said: “In return for volume, we can offer Palletways stability, first class and quality service, and vast knowledge and experience of the local area.

“Following a key acquisition three years ago, and despite economic challenges, we have an appetite for further development and ambitious plans to achieve strong growth over the coming years. There are countless opportunities that will come from being part of this pallet network, which we see as a growth industry. Being part of Palletways was an easy decision to make – we’ll deliver a high volume of pallets in a concentrated area, bringing efficiencies to our business which ultimately will benefit our customers. We see this partnership as integral to the future success of Bomfords Group.”

Warwick Trimble, network director for Palletways UK, added: “This is yet another significant signing for Palletways and one that sends out strong signal to competitors and the wider industry that the network remains an attractive proposition to prominent hauliers in the sector.”

The Bomford Group is one of over 120 depots that are part of the Palletways UK network, belonging to Imperial, a DP World company. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, renowned for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

