New secure truck park opens in Calais

“Calais is a central hub for HGV traffic, and we want to provide the most secure and comfortable truck parking facility in the area,” explains Mr Jean Pierre Devigne, who is working with haulage smart-payment specialists SNAP, to open La Londonienne Secure Truck Park in Calais.
Jean Pierre has been the founder and CEO of RDV Transport since the launch of his business in 1991. Armed with 30 years of haulage experience, he is opening La Londonienne on Tuesday, 1st March 2022. The location includes 135 truck parking spaces and new security infrastructure installed by SNAP Access & Security, the industry champions of secure truck parking.
Best-in-class security and comfort
La Londonienne has a range of facilities to satisfy truck drivers’ needs in Calais. From vehicle repair to refuelling and truck washing to tyre changing, La Londonienne offers everything under one roof.
Site operators can even assist with customs documents for trips across the Channel – giving drivers a one-stop-shop before crossing the border into the UK. Other facilities include:
“We are looking forward to welcoming truck drivers from across Europe, including SNAP customers and providing them with our high level of facilities,” says Jean Pierre.
SNAP helped La Londonienne to achieve a gold level security certificate from ESPORG and a TAPA PPO (Parking Place Operator) status. The site aims to obtain additional TAPA security ratings in the future.
SNAP Access & Security has installed an innovative front and rear ANPR system that monitors the entrance and exit and links to vehicle barriers and SNAP Payment Terminals inside the main building.
The site also boasts internal and external CCTV surveillance cameras to deter criminal activity and three-metre fences, while five security guards patrol the location with guard dogs – ensuring the site is sufficiently secured.