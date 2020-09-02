Headline News

Europcar Mobility Group UK report strong demand as home deliveries grow

Wednesday, September 2, 2020
With online shopping and the consequent home deliveries becoming the ‘new normal’, plus other sectors, such as construction returning to pre-pandemic levels, the Vans & Trucks business of Europcar Mobility Group UK has reported a strong demand for van rentals, in some cases in excess of 2019 levels. The flexibility delivered by Europcar – a brand of Europcar Mobility Group UK – with its long-term rental solutions, has also been a key factor for businesses that rely on commercial vehicles but need ways to manage fluctuating workloads and workforce.

Europcar Mobility Group“With estimates* suggesting that COVID-19 will cost SMEs, who account for over 99% of all UK businesses, an average £11,779 each, in lost work, loan repayments and lost earnings, it’s not surprising that UK businesses need imaginative solutions to keep them on the road”, explained Stuart Russell, LCV Sales Director, Europcar Vans & Trucks.

“The role of flexible van rental, particularly in the logistics and construction sectors, has been very important over the last few months and will continue to be a crucial lifeline during these economically uncertain times. Rental – whether just for a day or two or for a longer term – offers an off-balance sheet solution that does not require large initial cash outlay or extra funding. And this makes it ideal for companies that are looking to protect their cash and not have fleets sitting around that they may not need every day.

“Our expert team can offer businesses the support they need to get the right vehicle for the job at the right time, as we all play our part in ‘building back better.’”

Supporting 10% of the UK workforce in 2019**, Light Commercial Vehicles make a significant contribution to the UK economy. Yet research*** carried out by Europcar in 2019 found that 71% of UK businesses have ‘spare’ vans in their fleets to cover SMR downtime. These underused vehicles tie up capital which could be put to better use and as organisations now need to focus on ways to keep cash within the business and to deal with rapidly evolving changes in demand, rental rather than outright purchase of vehicles can offer greater flexibility

As a leading player in the van rental market, Europcar has a wide range of vehicles available with a range of services that cater to varied needs. One-off van and truck rentals, through to longer-term hire means companies can respond quickly and efficiently to changing circumstances and customer demands – all with no long-term commitment or pressure on the balance sheet.

“To face the new economic challenges we’re all currently experiencing, UK businesses need to work with supply partners who can be flexible enough to understand the commercial issues they face and provide a bespoke solution” concluded Stuart Russell. “Europcar’s nationwide branch and van supersites network means convenient and quick access to vehicles – all with added hygiene measures in place to keep everyone safe. Customers benefit from competitive rental rates – including ones that are fixed for 12 months, and with no deposits or up-front payments plus the support of an experienced customer service team, rental packages can provide timely support, when and where it is needed.”

