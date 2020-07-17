Headline News

Hermes creates 10.5k new jobs across the UK

Friday, July 17, 2020 - 08:03
Hermes UK, the leading consumer delivery company is looking for over 10.5K ‘parcel people’ to join its business as it invests £100 million to expand its capacity to meet the huge demand created by people shopping at home during lockdown and the continuing growth in the sector.

The company is looking for around 1500 full-time staff, including some roles at its head office in Yorkshire, and throughout its UK network for drivers, warehouse operatives, managers and supervisors. There are also opportunities for another 9K self-employed couriers nationwide, who will have the option of becoming SE+ couriers with guaranteed holiday pay as part of Hermes’ ground-breaking deal with the GMB Union.

Recruitment for all roles is starting now in advance of the busy peak season. More than £30 million has been invested in the operation this year, including the opening of an additional 90 new sub depots, new vehicles and brand new customer service technology.

The investment will be used to strengthen the company’s infrastructure to enable it to handle its predicted parcels volumes of 3.5million each day during the Black Friday and Christmas period – almost double last year.

With the safety of its people a top priority, the company has already spent £8 million on PPE and seen a reduction in productivity of around 20% since the start of the lockdown, due to necessary operational changes and social distancing.  However, it will not be accepting any money from the Government for furloughed staff but will instead self-fund this.

Martijn de Lange, CEO at Hermes UK, said: “The pandemic has expedited the already phenomenal growth of online shopping and we see no sign of this changing. As a result, it is important that we have the right infrastructure and people in place to support this. This is good news for the many people who have sadly had their income affected and we are pleased to be able to support the UK economy with so many jobs at this time. In that first fortnight of lockdown we had thousands of applications from pub staff, chefs, children’s entertainers, dog walkers, pub singers, beauticians, hairdressers, pilots and many, many others. We look forward to welcoming our new recruits over the coming weeks.”

