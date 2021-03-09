Headline News

HaulTech: The growing number of female executive directors

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 - 09:48
In recognition of International Women’s Day, HaulTech are celebrating one of their Directors, Clare Chidlow, who has succeeded in an industry which traditionally lacks diversity.

HaulTech directors Clare Chidlow and Craig Lamont

Clare began her professional career promoting and selling two-way radio systems to hauliers, before moving into haulage technology solutions with HaulTech. She said, “I had to create opportunities and capitalise on them to get to where I am today.” 16 years later, Clare became an Executive Director at HaulTech following an MBO.

For over 25 years HaulTech have specialised in enhancing and connecting business processes through their transport and warehouse software systems, along with vehicle CCTV and tracking hardware solutions.

Over the years Clare has experienced situations where her gender has been seen as a negative despite her in-depth knowledge. She said, “Overcoming this takes time, patience and confidence”.

Having fought the stereotypes both professionally and personally, she has proved that diversity is welcome in haulage and technology. This is evident with HaulTech’s diverse and dedicated team which now boasts a 25% female workforce versus an industry average of 8%.

The company’s leadership team has seen the Newcastle-under-Lyme-based technology provider experience huge growth. HaulTech had a record-breaking 2020, with a 63% uptake in business and a 66% staff increase.

“I am so incredibly proud of the journey the business is on and the gateway is gives to inspire, motivate and empower others.”

Clare recommends any budding entrepreneur to “set goals for the short, medium, and long term, don’t give up, believe in yourself and eventually you’ll find your path. However, don’t forget to give back and when you can make a change and a difference, you should.”

