EFS Global grows business during lockdown

Tuesday, September 22, 2020
Within nine months of joining Palletways, Europe’s largest and fastest growing palletised freight network, and part of the Imperial group, Burnley-based EFS Global have grown their business to accommodate additional postcodes in the Stockport area.

EFS GlobalEFS Global, which was founded in 1996, boasts a 200-strong fleet and employs over 325 members of staff who work across ten strategically located depots in Burnley, Manchester, Skipton, Bradford, Preston, Tamworth, Immingham, Bromborough Widnes and Liverpool.

The company covers selected postcodes in Burnley, Colne, Nelson, Clitheroe, Oldham and surrounding areas and in addition to expanding its services across Stockport, the company has also experienced an increase in volumes due to their resilience during the pandemic.

A proportion of its customers supply face masks and various sanitiser products including wipes and gels while at its depot in Bromborough, one customer is assisting in screening NHS staff and is distributing vital testing kits. In addition, EFS’ customers have seen increases in online purchases for items such as gardening, building and cleaning materials, giving staff the opportunity to handle an increasing number of pallet deliveries.

Martyn Stanworth, business development manager at EFS Global, said: “The one thing lockdown gave us was more time to readdress our way of working so we could accommodate additional postcode deliveries.  The next six months will be a challenge to adapt to the new world we find ourselves in, adjusting to the new systems of working which applies to ourselves and our customers.  However, as things slowly start to return to normal, we are confident we have strengthened the EFS group.”

EFS Global provide a range of services, from air and sea freight to European road freight, haulage, pallet and parcel deliveries, refrigerated transport and specialist pharmaceutical/medical/hazardous freight. There are over 115 independent transport providers that are part of Imperial’s Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost effectively than ever before. The Palletways Group, famed for its industry-leading IT developments and operational systems, comprises 450+ depots and 20 hub operations, through which it provides collection and distribution services across 24 European countries, including the UK.

