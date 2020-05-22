Technology hat-trick brings business boost for Bibby Distribution

The adoption of a hat-trick of compliance technologies by Bibby Distribution has seen efficiencies enhanced across its entire network.
Bibby Distribution, which operates across more than 50 locations nationwide, has introduced a state-of-the-art software system as part of a longer-term strategy to further streamline its business – and one which is already reaping huge rewards.
The system, designed by Convey Technology – a provider of compliance management software for the commercial vehicle industry – features a number of innovative modules each designed to help drivers and managers collect, monitor, and share vital business data.
Introducing the system’s dedicated Tachograph module across all of its sites last year, the Bibby Distribution team has followed up in 2020 with the addition of the Licence Check module and has a plan to roll out the Walkaround and Defect Management module within its growing suite of software apps.
Adam Purshall, Fleet and Procurement Director at Bibby Distribution, explained: “With a fleet of more than 500 vehicles travelling tens of millions of miles every single year, we’re always seeking new and innovative ways to do business even better and to ensure that our operations are as effective and efficient as possible.
“We know the team at Convey extremely well and the way they work, as they were the original creators of the Smartanalysis system (a system that we used for a long time), and so adopting this new technology was a simple and straightforward decision. And, it’s a decision that we’re seeing significant benefits from.
“Previously, we had multiple systems requiring multiple log-ins across each of our 55 sites – which naturally involved a lot of administration, time, and effort. With the new software, each module works together via an integrated and central management system, which has meant we’re much more efficient as a business, we can monitor and manage information more easily, and we have greater visibility of compliance across the whole network.”
Steve Fisher, Managing Director at Convey, said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside the team at Bibby Distribution, and are extremely pleased that the software we’ve launched within their business is having such a positive impact.
“Having worked with the team at Bibby, and other fleet operators both large and small, for many years – we know just what it is they need to help them ensure total compliance, deliver optimum efficiencies, and have absolute peace of mind.
“Not only has our software been developed in order to facilitate the easy collection and sharing of information, but it’s also been designed to provide the tools to enable this data to be fully analysed and interpreted – providing valuable business intelligence at the simple click of a button.”
The next stage of Bibby’s plans is to introduce and roll-out across its operations dedicated In-Cab Checks and Vehicle Maintenance software further adding to its ever-growing suite of technological tools, a showcase of its continued commitment to delivering the very best service to its customers UK-wide.