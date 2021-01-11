Check your paperwork says FTA Ireland

FTA Ireland has warned UK businesses to ensure any goods sent to the Republic of Ireland are accompanied by the correct declarations paperwork or face potential delays on arrival at Dublin and other Irish ports.
One week after the end of the Brexit Transition period, Aidan Flynn, the Association’s general manager, is cautioning British businesses that failure to comply with new procedures will put the Irish supply chain at risk:
“We are all facing new trading arrangements for the first time in 40 years,” he explains, “and that situation poses issues for all of us. However, to ensure that goods continue to flow smoothly to and from the Republic, everyone in the supply chain must work together and allocate clear roles and responsibilities. That way, all the necessary declarations can be completed, and correct paperwork provided to accompany loads. Without it, delays and frustrations will quickly mount up.”
In the first week of the new trading relationship between the UK and Ireland, several loads bound for Dublin have been prevented from entering the country due to missing or incorrectly completed paperwork. And while traffic flows are still building after the festive break, once numbers reach the normal capacity, the failure to follow new processes could have a significant impact on trading conditions and the supply chain as a whole.
“No one wants vehicles and drivers to be stuck in port for hours on end,” he continues. “It is up to shippers and hauliers to work together to complete all customs, safety and security declarations and pre-boarding notifications in advance of moving to ports. Irish Customs has made a helpline available to those moving goods to and from ROI to check that the processes have been followed correctly – we are urging business to take advantage of the service and prevent costly delays which put the supply chain at risk.”
The Irish Customs Helpline, on 00 353 (0)1 738 33685, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is available to deal with enquiries on customs clearance; import / export and transit controls; customs controls on items shipped using AnPost; movement of goods which have a declaration reference number and other general customs queries. More information can be found here: https://www.revenue.ie/en/contact-us/customs-ports-and-airports/customs-clearance-and-import-or-export-controls.aspx
