What’s your fleet data telling you

Fleet data, when utilised correctly can really help your business run more smoothly and profitably. However, with so many elements to be considered when it comes to collating data, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed and hard to identify how to get the best out of the results you have received. dh Licence Check explains how you can understand your fleet data and how to turn it into action.
There are many useful tools available for fleet organisations which can be used to monitor both the drivers and overall running of the business. For example, vehicle telematics provide information such as the vehicle location and performance, driving style, vehicle system and mechanical diagnostics. These metrics give insight into the driver’s behaviour and can help to ensure that it is in line with the company’s expectations along with adhering to safety regulations. Another great tool to utilise is in-vehicle cameras which allow you to document the driver’s performance along with seeing how accidents occur; this information can be useful should an insurance claim be necessary.
Other tools such as driving licence checks for employers, help ensure that employees are eligible to drive and also show any current penalties on the licence. Fuel cards, as well as being convenient and saving money, are also a great way for a company to track its drivers’ fuel usage. Having taken only a glimpse of the full range of tools available, it is clear that there is a lot of data available for fleet organisations.
With so much fleet data at your fingertips, it’s important to understand just what the collated data is telling you. One of the huge benefits that the range of tools provide is helping to improve driver performance; this can help in reducing vehicle maintenance costs and improving legal compliance. Much of this data has now been widely adopted across the industry and although this is a positive change, for many there is now an issue of too much data.
Since each tool generates a vast amount of information and the data is presented in many different formats and reports, a data overload for fleet managers can be common, and quite overwhelming. And there are simply not enough hours in the day to interpret all the data. In order to get the most out of your data, here are some top tips on how to turn it into action.
Review the data
First steps to actioning your data is understanding the kind of things that you can find out. It’s important to take a step back and rather than getting buried in the endless data, to instead just review all the systems you have in use and see what kinds of information can be gathered.
Prioritise the metrics
Once you have established the data you can collate, it will then be easier to prioritise which metrics you should begin to use and understand first. Choosing insights that are likely to make the biggest contribution to the smooth, profitable, legal running of the fleet will be most beneficial in the first instance. An example of specific metrics to concentrate on initially would be fuel economy, drivers who have issues on their licence, a focus on smooth and safe driving and legal compliance.
Develop a plan
After finalising exactly which data you will be concentrating on, it’s time to develop a plan to implement close monitoring on the prioritised factors. Once you have embedded a successful strategy for using the priority data to benefit your business, you can then move on to a wider range of factors to really utilise all the information you are collecting for the best of the company and in line with industry regulations.