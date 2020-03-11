Headline News

TTC Group completes Licence Bureau acquisition

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 13:38
No Comments
540 Views
General News, Licence Checking, News, Newsletter, Top News

TTC Group completed the acquisition of licence checking and document verification business, Licence Bureau, on March 10, 2020.

TTC Group

Jim Kirkwood, CEO of TTC Group and Malcolm Maycock, Licence Bureau’s MD shake hands on the deal.

The strategic acquisition sees TTC Group broaden its corporate fleet customer base and further strengthen its compliance capability within its proprietary technology platform, Continuum.

Founded in 2003, Licence Bureau provides licence checking and document verification services for SMEs and large corporates.

The company has one of the UK’s largest corporate fleet client bases, with more than 1,400 companies utilising its services, including over 20 per cent of FTSE 100 companies.

From its base in Hemel Hempstead, the company has completed more than four million UK driving licence checks.

Telford-based TTC Group provides fleet management and compliance solutions in its corporate division. The business has seen strong growth in the number of drivers on its driver risk management software platform, Continuum.

This platform provides the complete lifecycle of compliance, administration and driver risk management services, reducing fleet costs and improving driver behaviour.

As part of the deal, the corporate fleet division of TTC Group will move to Hemel Hempstead to support the wider group’s fleet risk management activities.

In 2017, mid-market investor Palatine Private Equity backed a management buyout at TTC Group, led by current CEO Jim Kirkwood. Since this, the firm has seen revenue growth of more than 36 per cent.

Jim Kirkwood, CEO at TTC Group, said: “Licence Bureau has been a business I have admired for many years, and this acquisition could not come at a better time for both companies.

“Our business models complement each other perfectly, and the deal will enable us to provide a higher quality service to existing clients and give a wider offering of products to new customers.

“I look forward to working closely alongside our partners at Licence Bureau as we continue to expand.”

Malcolm Maycock, Managing Director at Licence Bureau, said: “I am proud of the journey that the Licence Bureau business has gone on over the last two decades, becoming the UK’s leading provider of licence checking and document verification.

“This transaction comes as the industry stands on the cusp of real business change, driven by new technologies and demand from clients for deeper insights into their driver population.

“TTC Group has seen the potential in these markets and working together will enable Licence Bureau to expand its horizons and become part of the UK’s leading education provider.”

Richard Thomas, Senior Investment Director and Head of Palatine’s Midlands office, said: “Palatine has a strong track record of buy and build strategies with our portfolio and acquisitions were identified as a key area of focus for our initial investment in TTC Group.

“Licence Bureau represents the second acquisition for TTC Group following the acquisition of Business Driver in 2019 and significantly expands the product offering and customer base in its growing corporate division.

“Funding for the transaction was provided by Santander and HSBC. TTC Group was advised by Gateley, Clearwater International Debt Advisory, BDO and RP Advisory.”

Tags
,

Related Article

Budget 2020: Further comment and analysis

Mar 11, 2020No Comments

Tom Brewer, Head of Sales and Marketing, VWFS | Fleet: “The government has announced that they will be putting significant investment into supporting the switch to electric

Budget

Budget 2020: Industry react...

Edmund King, AA president, described the Budget as a

Mar 11, 2020
Budget 2020

Budget 2020: The chancellor...

The chancellor of the Exchequer has announced in the

Mar 11, 2020
Compliance

ODS meets compliance agenda...

ODS, a wholly owned company of Oxford City Council,

Mar 11, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201416,068 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201915,942 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201815,732 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201415,348 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201914,640 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage