LEVC VN5 electric van completes final testing phase

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 09:10
VN5, the new electric van from LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has successfully completed another milestone ahead of its production start in Q4: final testing.

VN5

Verification prototypes, built on the same production line as the TX at LEVC’s state-of-the-art factory in Ansty, Coventry, have spent the last 32 months undergoing a strict development and homologation programme including hot and cold climate testing, durability and crash testing.

In total the vehicles have completed equivalent of 850,000 kilometres of testing, ensuring the VN5 will more than live up to the task of daily use. The programme builds on the extensive global test regime carried out by the same engineering team who developed the TX electric taxi ahead of its launch in 2018.

VN5

During development, VN5 has undergone a raft of tests including ‘extreme event and abuse’, which places huge demands on the powertrain, suspension and brakes, with rapid deceleration over potholes, multiple kerb strikes as well as wading through waist deep water. This phase has also made sure that VN5’s class-leading manoeuvrability, with a city-friendly turning circle of just 10.1m, stands up to the test.

Engineers have also carried out ‘general durability’ testing, designed to replicate a lifetime of usage, as well as climatic chamber testing, simulating the effect hostile temperatures and weather can have on vehicle functions and materials. Dynamic ride and handling testing using various loads has also taken VN5’s braking, acceleration and cornering ability to the limit and beyond.

VN5 delivers a total flexible range of more than 300 miles (489 km)  with ultra-low emissions of just 21 g/km CO2 on the combined WLTP1 cycle. This cycle delivers a pure electric zero emissions range of 61 miles (98 km) and the more frugal driver could achieve a 76-mile (122 km) range in pure EV mode, according to WLTP1 city methodology.

Joerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC, commented: “Completing the final testing stage is another important milestone in VN5’s development before production starts in Q4. We’ve designed and engineered an electric van that can offer zero emissions capability alongside zero range anxiety, as well the technology, driving dynamics, durability and quality already established in our TX model.  These benchmark credentials make VN5 a desirable green transport solution for any commercial vehicle operator.”

VN5 will enter the market later this year in a highly competitive position, offering generous standard equipment, low operating costs, a comprehensive warranty, attractive insurance groupings and strong residual values.

With up to 5.5m3 capacity, VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets with a gross payload of up to 830kg. It has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver.

Available to order now, first VN5 deliveries commence in RHD form in Q4, with LHD models available from March 2021

1. Provisional Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure figures (September 2020) official VN5 range figures subject to final certification.

