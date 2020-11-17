Headline News

LEVC appoints Modul-System as VN5 conversion partner

Tuesday, November 17, 2020
LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) today announces its first official conversion partner for its new VN5 electric van. Modul-System is one of the largest global vehicle racking manufacturers and will support LEVC across multiple key European markets.

Modul-System has been operating for over 40 years and offers high quality, custom and lightweight vehicle racking solutions specifically designed to meet the demanding and ever-changing needs of the commercial vehicle market. The company has already provided conversions for LEVC’s VN5 prototype ‘trial fleet’ of converted TXs that are being used by a wide range of businesses including logistics giants DPD and Royal Mail, as well as telecoms flagship, BT Group.

The partnership comes in the same month as LEVC’s official VN5 production start at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ansty, Coventry, the UK’s only dedicated electric vehicle factory. VN5 is expected to account for over 70% of production volume and is now available in the UK market, with the European order book opening in Spring 2021.

Modul-SystemJoerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC, commented: “We are pleased to announce Modul-System as our first official conversion partner for VN5. Recognised as one of the most reputable converters and manufacturers of custom racking, Modul-System will create bespoke solutions for VN5, tailoring the vehicle to the specific needs and requirements of our customers. From Logistics and telecommunications to food refrigeration and utilities, VN5 is well suited to a wide range of sectors.”

Paul Railston Managing Director at Modul-System UK commented: “As a premium partner to many major vehicle manufacturers, Modul-System are delighted to have been given the opportunity to partner with LEVC in the development our conversion solution for the VN5 Electric Van. This was a great opportunity for Modul-System and a journey we really enjoyed being part of. VN5 is a van that can really go to work and deliver in the workplace to meet the operational and vehicle application needs of a wide range of businesses and trades.”

VN5 is based on the same architecture and proven eCity range-extender technology as LEVC’s TX electric taxi and can achieve a pure EV range of over 60 miles (98 km) and a total flexible range of 304 miles (489 km). In addition, VN5 utilises the same strong, lightweight bonded aluminium monocoque & SMC construction – a first in sector for the 1-tonne van segment, designed to last twice as long as the competition. It is also equipped with a class-leading turning circle of just 10.1m for unrivalled mobility in busy city environments.

With up to 5.5m3 capacity, VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets with a gross payload of 830kg. It has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver.

VN5 will be sold through LEVC’s growing international dealer network, with more than 50 locations in the UK alone by the end of this year, to ensure that customers are never further than a 45-minute drive time to an authorised LEVC service point.

