Updated BVRLA Fair Wear & Tear Guide for commercial vehicles

The BVRLA – the trade body for the UK vehicle leasing sector – has launched an updated Fair Wear & Tear Guide for commercial vehicles over 3.5 tonnes and minibuses up to 17 seats.
The BVRLA Fair Wear & Tear Guide provides a widely-adopted industry standard that covers every aspect of a vehicle’s condition when it is returned to a lease company at the end of a contract. The association produces three guides – for cars, vans and commercial vehicles over 3.5t.
This new guide for commercial vehicles over 3.5t has been updated following a comprehensive review by an expert group of representatives from the BVRLA, fleet operators, auction houses, de-fleet organisations, the Road Haulage Association and the Freight Transport Association.
A number of changes have been applied to the guide in relation to:
- Chips, dents and scratches
- Windscreens
- Minor repairs
- Major repairs
- Direct Vision Sensors and ADAS, in-cab cameras
- Passenger vehicles
- Curtains and Pelmets
BVRLA Director of Fleet Services, Amanda Brandon said “The BVRLA Fair Wear & Tear Guide forms an important part of our governance regime and it sets the industry standard when it comes to best practice for assessing fair wear and tear on leased vehicles.
“Customers who lease from a BVRLA member have the reassurance of knowing that they are doing business with a professional company which adheres to the BVRLA Code of Conduct, delivers industry best practice and offers free access to the BVRLA Alternative Dispute Resolution service.
“Anybody leasing a vehicle should request a copy of the BVRLA Fair Wear & Tear Guide. It provides customers with essential advice on vehicle maintenance and upkeep to help prevent unacceptable wear and tear from occurring. It defines the industry standard for every aspect of the vehicle’s condition, so there should be no surprises when a vehicle is returned.”